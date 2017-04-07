The best mobile phone deals - April 2017

Out of contract? Here are the best deals on the hottest phones for April - including the new Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus, Huawei P10, P10 Plus, HTC U Ultra, HTC U Play, and iPhone 7
by 

Looking for a new smartphone? You've come to the right place.

We've scoured the web for the best mobile phone and SIM Only deals - and we've found some absolute bargains. We've also taken the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) into account, which involves working out the monthly cost multiplied by the contract length, then adding the upfront fee to arrive at the total real-world figure for what you'll pay

This is along with highlighting which contracts come with free Apple music, free BT Sports, double speed 4G or two months unlimited data.

Below you'll find our specially curated pick of contracts for the best smartphones in the world. So, that's your Galaxy S8s, HTC Usyour Huawei P10siPhone 7s, and the like. Aim high, we always say...

JUMP TO: Apple • Huawei HTC Google  Motorola SIM Deals 

The best Samsung Galaxy deals

The new Galaxy S8 Edge is now here, and it's great. Fancy the bigger S8 Plus? Then you'll find deals for them below too.

For many more, head to our full Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus deals page.  

1. Samsung Galaxy S8 64GB - £42.00/m and no upfront fee

  • 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1008.00

Get it here for £42.00 a month on Vodafone in Black | Grey

2. Samsung Galaxy S8+ 64GB - £42.00/m and £26.99 upfront fee

  • 24GB of 4G UK data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1034.99 

Get it here for £42.00 a month, plus £26.99 upfront on Vodafone in Black | Grey

3. Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge 32GB - £29.00/m and no upfront fee

  • Free Dezzer music for three months 
  • 4GB data (double speed) 
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £696.00

Get it here for £29.00 a month on Three in Black | Gold Pink Gold | Blue

4. Samsung Galaxy S7 32GB - £25.00/m, with no upfront fee

  • Free Dezzer music for three months 
  • 4GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £600.00

Get it here for £25.00 a month on EE in Black | Gold | White | Pink Good

* See more Samsung deals here

RELATED
Samsung Galaxy S7 review

The best Apple iPhone deals

You'll find a full page of iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus contract deals over here, but we've selected our favourites for you below as well:

1. Apple iPhone 7 32GB - £32.00/m and £40.00 upfront fee.

  • 24GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £808.00

Get it here for £32.00 a month, plus £40.00 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold Gold Black | Silver

2. Apple iPhone 7 Plus 32GB - £37.00/m and a £63.99 upfront fee

  • 3GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £951.99

Get it here for £37.00 a month, plus £63.99 upfront on Vodafone in Rose Gold Gold Silver Black

3. Apple iPhone SE 16GB - £19.50/m and no upfront fee

  • 1GB data 
  • 600 minutes
  • 5000 texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £468.00

Get it here for £19.50 a month on iD Mobile in Rose Gold | Gold | Silver | Grey

4. Apple iPhone 6s 16GB - £27.00/m with £50.00 upfront fee

  • 3GB of 4G UK data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £698.00

Get it here for £27.00 a month, plus £50.00 upfront on O2 in Rose Gold Gold Silver Grey

* See more Apple iPhone deals here

RELATED
Apple iPhone 6s review

The best Huawei deal

1. Huawei P10 64GB - £35.99/m with no upfront fee

  • 5GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £863.76

Get it here for £35.99 a month on EE in Black

2. Huawei P10 Plus 64GB - £40.99/m with no upfront fee

  • 10GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £983.76 

Get it here for £40.99 a month on EE in Black

* See more Huawei deals here

RELATED
Huawei P10

The best HTC deals

The HTC U Ultra is a gorgeous smartphone to behold. If all you want from a phone is for it to look good in your hands, then you cannot do better than this device, but not everyone can afford to spend on a phone what could buy you an only-slightly-dodgy second hand car. For the rest of us there’s the HTC U Play. It’s the ‘normal’ version

1. HTC U Ultra 64GB - £37.00/m with no upfront fee

  • 3GB data (two months unlimited)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £888.00

Get it here for £37.00 per month on Vodafone in Black | Blue

2. HTC U Play 32GB - £25.99/m with no upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months 
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 3GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76

Get it here for £25.99 per month on EE in Black | Blue White Pink

* See more HTC deals here

RELATED
HTC 10 review

The best Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL deals

Google's Pixel and Pixel XL mobiles are now here; see the best deals money can buy below:

1. Pixel 32GB - £35.99/m with no upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months 
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 7GB data (triple speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £863.76

Get it here for £35.99 a month on EE in Black

2. Pixel XL 32GB - £40.99/m with a £59.99 upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months 
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 5GB data (double speed)
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £1043.76

Get it here £40.99 a month, plus £59.99 upfront on EE in Silver

* See more Google Pixel deals here

The best Moto deals

1. Motorola Moto G5 16GB - £20.99/m with no upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months 
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 2GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £503.76

Get it here for £20.99 per month on EE in Grey | Gold

2. Motorola Moto G5 Plus 32GB - £25.99/m with no upfront fee

  • Free Apple Music for six months 
  • Free BT Sport for three months
  • 5GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

TOTAL COST OF OWNERSHIP: £623.76

Get it here for £25.99 per month on EE in Grey Gold

* See more Moto deals here

The best SIM-only deals

Happy with your current mobile, or have you bought a new phone, outright? This 4GB from the Three, which should cater for your needs.

  • 4GB data
  • Unlimited minutes
  • Unlimited texts

Get it for £9.00 per month from Three in a Multi SIM

Suffer from commitment issues? iD Mobile, the Carphone Warehouse network running from Three, is offering a 5GB SIM for £10.00 a month (12-months) and that should do the trick.

  • 5GB data (data rollover)
  • 500 minutes
  • 5000 texts

Get it for £10.00 per month from iD Mobile in a Multi SIM

* See more SIM Only deals here

 

RELATED
The 10 best smartphones in the world right now