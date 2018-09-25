Apple argued the iPhone X had a Plus-sized display in a smaller form factor, but it was really taller and narrower. That might suit some users, but others like extra width in portrait for sausage-thumb typing, or Split View in landscape. Going from a Plus to an X sometimes felt like a regression.

The Max gives you a 2688x1242-pixel 458 ppi OLED that’s 6.5in across the diagonal. It’s gorgeous. And although the notch rears its ugly head, putting the iPhone XS Max next to an iPhone 8 Plus makes the latter look like a relic. The only downside is the Max is only a one-handed device if you’ve extendable thumbs. You’ll get cramp trying to trigger Control Centre.

As you might expect, the large display is especially welcome for telly and movies, but there are also tweaks to the speakers. The stereo image is wider and the sound output more enjoyable than what you got last year. It’s not enough to hurl your headphones into the sea, but fine for occasional viewing or music playback when your iPhone’s plonked in a stand.