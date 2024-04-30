Beats Solo 4 are the newest AirPods Max rivals with upgraded sound and lossless audio

Apple’s AirPods are some of the most popular true wireless earbuds kicking about, but the tech giant also owns Beats. This range focuses on more stylish headphones, with the signature Solo over-ears as the most recognisable option. After almost a decade since the launch of the popular Solo 3 cans in 2016, Beats is finally releasing the Solo 4. They bring upgraded sound at 2024 features such as Spatial Audio.

Following plenty of speculation, the Solo 4 cans have arrived after almost a decade, promising some big audio upgrades. Re-engineered for high-fidelity acoustics, these headphones feature 40mm transducers. They minimise pesky electronic artefacts and distortion, providing a crystal-clear audio landscape. The new cans also throw in Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. There’s even lossless audio when using a wired connection with USB-C. This might make the Solo 4 a better option than Apple’s AirPods Max.

For those who live life on the go, the Solo 4 headphones won’t disappoint. With up to 50 hours of battery life, these headphones are ready to go the distance. And if you’re caught short on charge, a 10-minute boost with Fast Fuel technology gets you 5 hours of playback. Class 1 Bluetooth ensures stellar wireless performance, while USB-C audio supports lossless playback and simultaneous charging. Plus, with a 3.5mm analogue input, high-resolution, battery-free listening is just a plug away.

Sporting a featherlight design that tips the scales at just 217 grams, the Solo 4 promise to be super comfortable. The UltraPlush cushions offer not just lavish comfort, but also durability, ensuring these cans can take whatever life throws at them. Coupled with ergonomically angled ear cups and a flex-grip headband, the Solo 4 stays snug, no matter how dramatic your headbanging gets.

Fancy picking up the latest Beats headphones? The new Solo 4 cans are available to order from today, and will start arriving on 2 May. The Beats Solo 4 comes in three shades: Matte Black, Slate Blue, and Cloud Pink. You can grab them directly from Apple for $200/£200 – almost half the price of AirPods Max.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home