Now more than ever, it’s become more and more difficult to tell the year’s biggest phones apart. The Samsung Galaxy S9 looks like the iPhone X, which in turn borrowed its fair share of inspiration from elsewhere in the Android-verse.

Rather than sail against this identikit tide, Huawei’s P20 leans into it at breakneck speed with a visage that blends the best of both those phones with some ultra-powerful internals.

So yeah, while this is far from the most innovative blower you’ll come across in 2018, that doesn’t stop it from being one of the best. Why? It’s got pretty much everything you’d demand of a smartphone of this calibre.

With a near-bezel less screen, dual lens camera and ultra-powerful processor, we got hands-on with the Huawei P20 to find out what’s not to like about it.