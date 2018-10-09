On first glace, the Google Pixel 3 XL doesn’t look hugely different to the 2 XL.

But then there’s that notch. There’s no option to hide it, if you find a notch particularly offensive. Okay, it's not totally impossile, as there is an option to hide it in the developer options, but no one should have to delve that deep.

There are still rather a lot of bezels, particularly toward the bottom end of the phone. That’s because of the dual front-firing speakers, which are 40 per cent more powerful than its predecessor.

In the hand (well, my particularly small hands), it doesn’t feel too big, like so many plus-sized phones do. Unlike the monstrous iPhone XS Max, the Pixel 3 XL feels comfortable and manageable, even one-handed, which is no small feat for a phone with a glorious 6.3-inch OLED display.

With an 18:9 aspect ratio and a QHD (1440 x 2960) resolution, it looks super crisp and clear, unlike some of the displays that blighted its predecessor.

The back of the phone is the business. There’s a fingerprint scanner and the power key is positioned to the right side of the phone, where you’d expect it be. Sadly there’s still no face unlock option.

It’s got that signature dual-contrast glass design with the shiny top and that matte textured feel, which looks and feels ace. Praise be! Google has designed a phone that isn’t a finger-print magnet like pretty much all the other shiny flagship smartphones.

The textured back also doubles as a nice grip too, so it feels secure in the hand.

With a less-is-more approach, there’s still only one snapper at the back, sitting alongside a flash.

There are three colours available: Just Black, Clearly White and possibly our favourite of the lot - Not Pink. It’s an off-white salmon-tinged shade and there’s a lovely bright coral button.

The phone feels overall more premium owing to the luscious glass. And for something quite large, it feels slim, elegant and totally manageable.