A new leak claims to reveal the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 colour options ahead of the South Korean tech giant’s rumoured next Galaxy Unpacked launch event this August.

According to respected mobile tipster Evan Blass aka @evleaks, code has been unearthed showing the Galaxy Watch 5 available in Graphite, Sapphire and Silver for the regular sized model and Graphite, Pink Gold and Silver for the smaller option.

A second watch potentially called the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro might also be in the works, and Blass has that one down to be offered in two flavours: Black Titanium and Gray Titanium. Gossip points to such a device being made with…wait for it, more premium materials compared to the standard watch.

Related: read our full Galaxy Watch 4 Classic review

Thought you guys might find this interesting. pic.twitter.com/VTPqOVhPwo — Ev (@evleaks) June 16, 2022

Blass is something of an OG in the mobile leaking world and has a solid track record when it comes to these things. None of what’s been mentioned sounds at all outlandish, so there’s reason to think that the Galaxy Watch 4’s successor is indeed just around the corner.

That said, even the most reliable tipsters have off days, so it’s worth pointing out that nothing is official until it appears in a Samsung press release. The company’s history certainly does point to a late-summer launch of some kind, which would set the stage for a fascinating showdown with the Google Pixel Watch.

Throwing even more weight behind the Galaxy Watch 5’s potential August release, SamMobile recently uncovered the product’s LTE variant popping up in an FCC filing. It’s the US regulatory body that approves all new electronics products shortly before they come to market.

In addition to Samsung’s next flagship smartwatch, it’s also thought the chaebol will give us two new phones in the near future: the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. They will feature a clamshell and a foldable design, respectively, and likely be the firm’s last blockbuster smartphone reveals until next year’s Galaxy S23.

Check out our guide to all the best smartwatches