Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: latest specs, price and release date rumours

Until Google has a bash with the upcoming Pixel Watch, there’s no question who rules the Android wearable roost: Samsung. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are some of the best WearOS watches around, so there was always going to excitement around their replacement.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is almost certainly on the way this year. With an expected release date fast approaching, leaks and rumours have begun to spring up about what we can expect. We’ve gathered them all here, along with what variants to expect, how much each is likely to cost, and what features could be added for the fifth-generation model.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: rumoured specs, design and new features

We’re expecting Samsung to launch three versions of the Galaxy Watch 5, based on codenames from an internal Samsung database leaked by Dutch site GalaxyClub. Known as Heart-S or SM-R90x, Heart-L or SM-R91x, and Heart-Pro or SM-R92x, the three watches are predicted to have 40mm, 44mm and 46mm screens respectively.

Regulatory filings uncovered by SamMobile suggest battery sizes could be on the rise, too. We’re expecting 276mAh in the 40mm model, up from 247mAh, and 397mAh in the 44mm version, up from 361mAh. The all-new 46mm Pro variant could have a significantly bigger 572mAh cell.

Colour options are expected to be silver, pink and phantom black for the 40mm version, silver, sapphire or phantom black for the 44mm model, and silver or phantom black for the 46mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Other features, merely rumoured right now, include the Pro variant removing the rotating bezel that has become a staple of the Galaxy Watch Classic models.

Although Samsung hasn’t sent out the official invites just yet, all signs are pointing to an August reveal for the Galaxy Watch 5. Prolific leaker Jon Prosser recently revealed on Twitter that the 10th of August is planned for the reveal, alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4 smartphones. Prosser, who has a reliable track record, says pre-orders are likely to open right after the watch’s reveal, and deliveries should start on the 26th of August.

(2/2)



Watch 5 (40mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Pink Gold



Watch 5 (44mm)

Phantom Black, Silver, Sapphire (blueish color)



Watch 5 Pro (46mm)

Phantom Black, Silver



Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

Based on Samsung’s prior form with watch launches, an August launch seems most likely, with devices then hitting shop shelves a few weeks afterwards. Here’s when the last three Galaxy Watch versions were announced:

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 release date: 11 August 2021

11 August 2021 Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 release date: 5 August 2020

5 August 2020 Samsung Galaxy Watch 2 release date: 5 August 2019

As with previous launches, the reveal will surely take place at a dedicated Samsung Unpacked event. Gone are the days when the firm would try to dominate the annual IFA tech mega show in Berlin in early September, instead preferring to get the jump on rivals with an August launch. It’s still a huge international event, though, and if the Watch 5 is already official by the time it rolls around, the show will surely give many a first chance to try one on.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: price rumours

There have been no price leaks just yet, so all we have to go on are historical launch prices for previous Galaxy Watch models. The Galaxy Watch 4 arrived at £249, with prices climbing if you wanted a larger screen or built-in 4G connectivity. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic was a pricier £349.

This doesn’t take into account the rumoured three-model line-up, though. Samsung could decide to go premium with the Watch 5 Pro, using materials like titanium or ceramic that would bump the price up much further. For reference, the Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro currently retails for £430 in Titanium and £499 in Ceramic forms.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5: upgrades we want to see

While the Galaxy Watch 5’s feature list has likely long since been locked down, we’ve got plenty of ideas for what we’ve like to see. Here’s our wish list for Samsung’s next wearable:

Improved battery life

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are “all day” smartwatches. Like the Apple Watch, you may get through to the next morning without having to recharge (handy for sleep tracking) but beyond that you’ll definitely need a trip to the charging cradle. Now that rivals are finding ways to deliver significantly more uptime, we’d love to see Samsung follow suit. Would a week-long battery be too much to ask?

Properly premium materials

Both the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic look the part, but can’t compete with traditional watches when it comes to construction. Materials like titanium, sapphire glass and ceramic would elevate the watch body, and a wider strap selection wouldn’t hurt either. Silicon sports straps are fine and dandy, but we’d love an official metal strap. There’s every chance the rumoured Watch 5 Pro will go down this route

Wider phone support

The current crop of Galaxy Watches refuse to play nicely with iPhones, and unless you’re rocking a Samsung handset, even Android owners don’t get a full feature list. That’s something Samsung needs to address with the fifth-generation watch, although how much control it has is up for debate now it uses Google’s WearOS.