Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: latest specs, price and release date rumours

Samsung’s range of foldable phones operate on a different calendar to that of its traditional handsets. While the Galaxy S22 made its debut in February, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 turned up last August. That means it’s almost time for a next-generation version to land.

We’ve had our ear to the ground for interesting Galaxy Z Flip 4 gossip, and as we get closer to a likely unveiling there’s plenty to report. Read on for everything we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, including its expected specs and price, rumoured release date and more.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: rumoured specs, design and new features

With much of the usual leakers’ attention on the book-style Galaxy Z Fold 4, the Z Flip 4 had largely flown under the radar – that was, until Yogesh Brar announced some juicy details on Twitter. The prolific tipster has a good track record, so there’s a high chance he’s on the money here.

According to Brar, the most prominent upgrades over its predecessor will be a faster CPU, larger battery and faster wired charging speeds. It will retain the 6.7in, vertically-folding screen of the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as its dual 12MP + 12MP ultrawide rear camera setup. The internal selfie camera should stick at 10MP, too.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 5G



– Main: 6.7" FHD+ sAMOLED, 120Hz

– Outer: 2.1" sAMOLED

– Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

– 8GB RAM

– 128/256GB storage

– Main Cam: 12MP + 12MP (UW)

– Inner Cam: 10MP

– Android 12, OneUI 4

– 3,700mAh battery, 25W wired, 10W wireless — Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh) June 1, 2022

The outer OLED display is apparently set to grow to 2.1in, up from 1.9in on the current-gen model. Otherwise, it looks like a fairly restrained update – likely to cement its place as Samsung’s ‘mainstream’ foldable offering. This should put more space between it and the pricer Galaxy Z Fold 4, which is rumoured to get more significant upgrades to its camera.

We’ve heard whisperings of four different colour options: Graphite (grey), Bora Purple, Pink Gold and Blue.

Samsung only announces new Unpacked events when it’s good and ready, so all we have to go on right now is the word of serial Twitter tipster Jon Prosser. He recently suggested the firm had circled the 10th of August for the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s launch, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Watch 5. Prosser, who has a good track record for reliability, says the handset will be available for pre-order as soon as Samsung reveals it, with deliveries to follow a few weeks later on August the 26th.

Samsung event / launch dump (thread, 1/2)



S22 launching in Lavender on Aug 26



Fold 4

Phantom Black, Green, Beige

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26



Flip 4

Graphite, Bora Purple, Pink Gold, Blue

Announcement / pre-orders Aug 10

Launch Aug 26 — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 8, 2022

This report tallies with what Samsung has done for previous Z Flip models, which (following the original 4G version’s debut) have largely stuck to August reveals. Devices have always then hit shelves several weeks after the initial announcement. Here’s when the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s predecessors were released:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 release date: 11 August 2021

11 August 2021 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G release date: 7 August 2020

7 August 2020 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip release date: 14 February 2020

By launching in August, Samsung also gazumps the annual IFA tech megashow in Berlin, meaning it doesn’t have to share the headlines with any other brands. The German event is now predominantly a hands-on opportunity for anyone that has yet to see the firm’s latest models in person.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: price rumours

We’re yet to hear any solid price rumours just yet, so have to rely on what the Galaxy Z Flip 4’s predecessor cost at launch. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 arrived at £949 SIM-free in the UK, placing it above the Galaxy S22 and alongside the Galaxy S22+, but beneath the more premium Galaxy S22 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 3.

There has been talk of Samsung managing to reduce the costs of producing flexible phones, which could be carried over into a price cut for the new handset, but with component shortages still a thing and global conflicts having a widespread financial impact, we’re not holding our breath.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4: upgrades we want to see

Source: @OnLeaks, via 91mobiles

As we rumble closer to a likely launch date, there are plenty of things we’d love to see from a fourth-generation clamshell foldable phone. Here’s what’s on our wish list:

Better battery life

If, as rumoured, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is getting a bigger battery, we’re hoping it actually translates to better battery life. The Z Flip 3 didn’t have the best longevity away from the mains, to the point it could be a struggle to get through a full day without needing to top up. The whispers that it’ll also come with a power-hungry Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 CPU don’t instil confidence, if we’re honest.

More Samsung Bespoke

The pick-and-choose colour options Samsung introduced mid-way through the Z Flip 3’s life were a revelation, letting you buy a bespoke handset customised to your personal tastes. Sure, it likely torpedoed any second-hand value, but who cares when you’re rocking a pink and yellow smartphone? We’d like a Bespoke service on launch day, and hopefully with a few extra colour options thrown in for good measure.

A sturdier hinge

The Z Flip might be approaching version 4, but it’s still undeniably early days for foldable tech. You’ve got to be delicate with the current model, and the seam is still noticeable. Any improvements Samsung can make in either of those areas will be very welcome indeed.