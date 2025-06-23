Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Samsung Galaxy Watch owners may have to pay extra for health features soon

NewsWearablesHealth and fitnessSamsung
News

Samsung Galaxy Watch owners may have to pay extra for health features soon

Samsung is officially considering adding a premium subscription to its Health app – which sucks if you've got a Galaxy Watch

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review triathlon

If you’ve got a Samsung phone, a Galaxy Watch is the perfect companion. And, like most smartwatches, they’re great for fitness tracking, counting plenty of metrics. Or at least that’s what they used to do. Samsung has seemingly decided it doesn’t quite make enough money off Galaxy Watch owners yet.

Samsung confirmed it is now “exploring” the idea of locking some of its Galaxy Watch health features behind a paywall, with a new premium subscription tier for the Samsung Health app.

This was confirmed during an interview with CNET, in what may or may not have been a slip up. While Samsung hasn’t officially launched anything yet, let’s not pretend we don’t see where this is going. The idea is that new Galaxy Watches will come with all the advanced coaching tools unlocked – lucky you if you’re planning to buy fresh. Everyone else will have to shell out extra.

Garmin did the exact same thing with its Connect+ service, and the backlash was biblical. You’d think companies might learn from that sort of community outrage, but clearly there’s something intoxicating about recurring revenue that angers users. What started as a premium feature or two quickly became a pattern where existing users found their once-free features getting gradually sealed behind a subscription. It’s the old slow-boil tactic.

While Samsung may decide not to move forwards with this subscription, I sadly don’t think that’ll be the case. I can see them drip feeding a few enticing metrics dressed up as “AI coaching” or “personalised insights” for extra. Even though they’re the same graphs you got for free last year with your Galaxy Watch.

There are plenty of fitness trackers with subscriptions, Whoop is a prime example. But there, you’re not shelling out for the hardware first. And, crucially, you know this is the case going into it – you’re not getting the rug pulled. We’ll let you know what Samsung decides to do.

Profile image of Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss

About

Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around nine years now across the web and in print too. Connor has attended the biggest tech expos, including CES, MWC, and IFA – with contributions as a judge on panels at them. He's also been interviewed as a technology expert on TV and radio by national news outlets including France24. Connor has experience with most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he's a fan of gadgets of all sorts. Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup and venture capital scene, which puts him at the front of new and exciting tech - he is always on the lookout for innovative products.

Areas of expertise

Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home