Google Pixel Watch: latest specs, price and release date rumours

The Pixel phones mark Google’s attempt to set a standard for Android phones, and they’re getting better and better. Can Google now do the same for Wear OS smartwatches? The long-rumoured Pixel Watch is official, having been revealed at Google I/O 2022 – but a short teaser was all we got.

Until more concrete info arrives closer to launch, our guide can tell you all you need to know about the Pixel watch, including an expected release date, likely price, hardware specs and more.

Google has helped push some Wear OS (ex-Android Wear) watches over the last few years, but none were actually made in-house. The Pixel Watch will change that. Will it be the kick in the pants needed to jumpstart the stagnant Android watch market? Following last year’s Samsung Wear OS partnership announcement, our hopes are more than a little high.

When Google officially showed off the Pixel watch for the first time at Google I/O, it was coy over exactly when we’d be able to strap one on our wrists. Instead, they teased a “later this year” on sale date, coinciding with the Pixel 7. This lined up with leaker Jon Prosser’s suggestion two months earlier that Google would use I/O to tease the watch, rather than fully reveal it. Serial leaker Evan Blass had also stated that it “won’t be long now”, providing evidence of internal Pixel Rohan training material at Google. We were expecting the typical Tech Teaser fashion of showing nothing more than a secretive 20-second video, with tantalising close-ups of a circular screen, and very little else. Happily, Google clearly showed off the watch from multiple angles, and gave a good look at some of the software features we can expect. With no official release date from Google, we have to look at the typical launch window for a Pixel phone. That puts the Pixel Watch’s arrival between September and October 2022, global semiconductor shortages notwithstanding.

Google Pixel Watch: price rumours We haven’t heard any solid rumours about the Pixel Watch’s price just yet, but we can look to the past – and the competition – for some decent hints on what to expect. The Apple Watch Series 7 starts at £369. If we had to guess, we suspect the Pixel Watch will be somewhere around £300-350: pricey enough to be considered flagship, but perhaps a notch below the top competition. Coming in cheaper than the Apple Watch could also make it more appealing to iPhone users. That said, an older report from WinFuture claimed that there may be three variants of the Pixel Watch, so we’ll have to see if there’s actually a range of prices.

Google Pixel Watch: design and screen Pixel Watch Reddit leak, courtesy of user tagtech414 The Pixel Watch had pretty much been revealed in its full circular glory after someone —presumably a Google employee — left it behind at a restaurant in the US. An anonymous source (since outing themselves as Reddit user tagtech414) sent snaps and details of the mystery timepiece to Android Central, stating that it appeared to be “a testing model for the Internal Pixel team.” That didn’t give Google much option but to reveal it fully at I/O in May. As per the leaks, the real deal is a gloriously minimalistic circular smartwatch with a near bezel-less display and physical crown, along with at least one visible button. Though Google hasn’t shown off the Pixel Watch charger, the leaked model’s rear suggests either a Fitbit-like dock charging solution, or wireless charging. The rubber straps look like they’ll be soft and comfortable enough, though their design suggests that they’re proprietary. For the sake of ease and customisation, we’re hoping that won’t be the case. Straps and watch bands are going to use a proprietary connection that’ll make swapping them out easier, but also limit choice to compatible bands only. Google only showed off one design during its I/O event, a soft-touch silicone strap with two loops and a peg that should keep it secure even while exercising. It’s coming in a handful of colours. According to 9to5Google, the firm is prepping up to six alternate designs, which will be sold separately, although it’s unclear if they will all be ready at launch. Expect a Milanese-style steel mesh band, two types of leather, a solid metal link bracelet, a fabric strap and a one-piece stretch band. That would essentially cover all the same bases as the Apple Watch.

Google Pixel Watch: specs and OS Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 2100 chip used to be the smartwatch CPU of choice before being replaced by the Snapdragon 3100 and subsequent 4100. The Pixel Watch could ditch Qualcomm for Samsung’s own Exynos processor though, if the most recent rumours are to be believed. The Big G isn’t talking specs just yet, but given its partnership with Samsung this is more than a little believable, and we expect to see an Exynos 9110 inside the Pixel Watch. Interestingly this is a step behind the Exynos W920 processor found in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, but rumours suggest it will be joined by a co-processor that should handle always-on functions and health tracking. 9to5Google suggests 32GB of storage, more than any rival Wear OS watch right now, and “more than 1.5GB” of RAM. Oh, and it goes without saying that it’ll run Wear OS, a smartwatch platform designed in conjunction with Samsung, powered by the health and fitness smarts of Google-owned Fitbit.

Google Pixel Watch: predicted battery life It was originally thought the Pixel Watch would boast a major battery life advantage over its Samsung rival, with 9to5Google reporting the Pixel Watch will come with a 300mAh cell compared to the Galaxy Watch 4’s smaller 247mAh battery. Of course, how long the battery actually lasts will be dependent on a number of things, most notably the software’s power consumption, and the report suggests “about a day” being the typical use case.

That’s all the info we have on the Google Pixel Watch at the moment, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted on all the latest developments ahead of its launch. Stay tuned. Additional reporting by Andrew Hayward Read more: The biggest new features in Android 13