Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Everything we know so far

The Galaxy Note 7 was the crown jewel of Samsung's smartphone lineup last year – until it went up in flames.

Quite literally in some cases: as we now know, battery defects led to some explosive results for some owners, forcing Samsung to make a quick recall and retreat for what appeared to be its best phablet to date.

But now that the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus have been an unqualified success, and easily Samsung's best handsets to date, the rumour mill has started rumbling about a Galaxy Note 8 on the horizon. Will the next Note be able to restore confidence in the battered brand? And can it stand out amongst an even sharper class of Android handsets?

Here are all the rumours and reports we've heard so far, along with whether or not we reckon the details seem legit or not.