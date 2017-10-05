From the off, the Pixel 2 doesn't do itself any favours: it sticks to familiar big bezels above and below its 5in screen, while its bigger brother makes the jump to 18:9 and much skinnier sides. Sit one alongside a Galaxy S8 or iPhone X and it'll look a bit out of place - even if it does leave room for some sizeable stero speakers.

Things have changed around the back, though. The original Pixel's half-glass, half-metal design has been tweaked, with the glass moving further towards the top of the phone to cover the camera lens and not much else. It's a more refined look this time around, which I think works well. The fingerprint sensor stays in place, in perfect position for where your index finger naturally rests while you're using the phone.

The frame is made from aluminium, sure, but Google has treated it with a textured coating that adds a grippier, more premium feel. It really stands out, especially in the gorgeous (and daftly named) Kinda Blue colours. The whole thing is water-resistant now, too, which is a big win after being sorely missed last year.

Oh, and you can search all you want, but you won't find a headphone jack. Google has axed it, going for USB-C (or Bluetooth wireless headphones) instead. You won't spot the Pixel 2's party trick, either: squeeze-sensitive sides. Give your phone a fist cuddle and it'll wake up Google Assistant, just like Edge Sense on HTC's U11. Hopefully Google will let you customise the gesture to do more in certain apps - right now you can take selfies in the Camera but that's about it.