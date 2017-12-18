The most anticipated smartphones of 2018

2017 was a fantastic year for phones. We got skinnier screen bezels than ever, cameras that took better pictures than dedicated compacts, and better-than-all-day battery life.

But we want more. And if the early rumours are any indication, that's exactly what we're going to get.

All eyes will of course be on Samsung at the beginning of the year, when the inevitable Galaxy S9 arrives, and Apple is sure to impress in September with a handful of new iPhones, but it's not just a two horse race. Google and newly-acquired HTC will release their first official collaboration, Huawei is working on something special in the camera department, and Sony might finally be ready to mix things up in the design department.

Here's what you can expect from all the major players, as well as when they might go on sale.