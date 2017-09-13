With only Space Grey and Silver colours to choose from, it’s obvious Apple wants you to spend more time looking at the front of the iPhone X (pronounced “ten”) rather than the back - it’s where you’ll find that massive 5.8in OLED display, after all.

It might have a fancy name, but all you really need to know is that the “Super Retina display” is seriously pretty. Sure, the iOS 11 homescreen looks sharp and colourful, but you probably won’t appreciate how much difference the switch to OLED makes until you load up some high-res, HDR content.

HDR videos really do pop off the screen, with incredible contrast and bright, vibrant colours. True Tone should help keep everything looking accurate by adjusting to the ambient light around you, too.

The notch that cuts a chunk out of the top of the panel will take some getting used to, though. The TrueDepth camera system slightly spoils the effect of an edge-to-edge display, however clever it might be.

Flip it over and that all-glass back looks slick - even if it’s a massive smudge magnet. If you’re going to show your new phone off - and don’t pretend you won’t - you’re going to need to keep a cleaning cloth handy.

By the time you actually get to hold one, the iPhone X is in danger of feeling anti-climactic. So much was leaked ahead of the big reveal, and Samsung has already set the bar for bezel-free phones with the curved-screen Galaxy S8.

Still, despite the new design, the X stills feel like you’re holding an iPhone. It sits as comfortably as the iPhone 7 in the hand without the awkwardness of the Samsung Galaxy Note 8’s dimensions.