Stuff

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works

Home / News / Pixel 8 allegedly revealed with leaked prototype photos

NewsLeaks & RumoursSmartphonesGooglePixel
News

Pixel 8 allegedly revealed with leaked prototype photos

Featuring a new camera bar on the rear and flat display on the front

Connor Jewiss Connor Jewiss
Google Pixel 7a vs 6a

So far this year, Google has released the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphone-wise. While the Big G’s first foldable was much anticipated, the brand’s largest smartphone release isn’t due until October with the upcoming Pixel 8 series. And we’ve reportedly got our first look at the new flagship, thanks to some alleged prototype images that were shared online.

Earlier this week, some images of a Pixel 8 prototype were shared on Reddit. They’ve since been removed from the platform, but DroidLife was able to publish them beforehand. The images show a handset that looks remarkably Pixel-like, adorned with prototyping stickers. It seems Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chipset is code-named Zuma, thanks to a sticker on the back of the device.

Images of front and rear of leaked Pixel 8 prototype

According to the boot display on the device, the alleged Pixel 8 boasts 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We also see the product name “husky”, which was leaked as the code-name for the new smartphone. From the photos, we can see that Google has switched to a flat display rather than one with curved edges. This is top of the leaks list for the new Pixel, so that lends some credibility to these images. We also get a look at the new camera bar, which houses all three camera sensors under the same glass oval, and packs a new sensor underneath the flash.

Whether or not these photos are actually of a prototype Pixel 8 we’ll never know – but the images do line up with leaks. We’re expecting a new 2268×1080 panel, 50MP camera sensor, and 5000mAh battery. The device is expected to launch in October, when Google’s flagship usually makes its debut.

Related content