Pixel 8 allegedly revealed with leaked prototype photos

So far this year, Google has released the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold smartphone-wise. While the Big G’s first foldable was much anticipated, the brand’s largest smartphone release isn’t due until October with the upcoming Pixel 8 series. And we’ve reportedly got our first look at the new flagship, thanks to some alleged prototype images that were shared online.

Earlier this week, some images of a Pixel 8 prototype were shared on Reddit. They’ve since been removed from the platform, but DroidLife was able to publish them beforehand. The images show a handset that looks remarkably Pixel-like, adorned with prototyping stickers. It seems Google’s next-gen Tensor G3 chipset is code-named Zuma, thanks to a sticker on the back of the device.

According to the boot display on the device, the alleged Pixel 8 boasts 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. We also see the product name “husky”, which was leaked as the code-name for the new smartphone. From the photos, we can see that Google has switched to a flat display rather than one with curved edges. This is top of the leaks list for the new Pixel, so that lends some credibility to these images. We also get a look at the new camera bar, which houses all three camera sensors under the same glass oval, and packs a new sensor underneath the flash.

Whether or not these photos are actually of a prototype Pixel 8 we’ll never know – but the images do line up with leaks. We’re expecting a new 2268×1080 panel, 50MP camera sensor, and 5000mAh battery. The device is expected to launch in October, when Google’s flagship usually makes its debut.