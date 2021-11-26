Stuff

Clean up with these superb iRobot Roomba deals – save up to £300

The deals include three of iRobot's top robot cleaners

Dan Grabham Dan Grabham

There are a bunch of exciting Black Friday deals on iRobot Roomba robot vacuum cleaners that run until Monday November 29.

The deals include three of iRobot’s top robot cleaners:

  • iRobot Roomba j7+ – now £799.99, save £100. The recently released Roomba j7+ is powered by iRobot Genius Home Intelligence and features PrecisionVision Navigation so it can avoid things like wires and pet waste. It even when you’re home and times when more cleaning may be needed.
  • Roomba s9+now £1199.99, save £300. The most powerful and deepest cleaning Roomba robot to date with advanced 3D sensors, a powerful cleaning system and PerfectEdge Technology.
  • iRobot Braava jet m6now £499.99, save £200. Wet mopping pads feature wicking fibers to help break-up kitchen grease, grime and sticky messes and the dry sweeping pads use electrostatic force to capture dirt, dust and pet hair. It’s ideal for multiple rooms and large spaces and cleans back and forth while navigating around furniture, rugs and other obstacles.

