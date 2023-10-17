Apple unveils third-gen Apple Pencil with USB-C and other upgrades

Looking for a stylus for your top iPad model? Well, good news. Apple has unveiled its third-gen Apple Pencil. The newest version of the stylus is the most affordable option in the tech giant’s line-up, but still packs plenty of upgrades. USB-C makes its way to the accessory, and some of the biggest convenience features are still here.

Apple’s iPad stylus has got a third-gen upgrade with a slate of upgrades. The biggest addition to the stylus is a new USB-C port. Rather than a removable cap that you can easily lose, the bottom of the pencil slides out to reveal the charging hole. You can use this to easily charge and pair the Apple Pencil, which is compatible with all USB-C iPad models. Don’t worry, it still connects to your iPad wirelessly while you use it.

You’ll find the same pixel-perfect accuracy, low latency, and tilt sensitivity from previous Apple Pencil models. On iPad models with the M2 chipset, the Pencil supports the hover feature for even greater precision. It works perfectly with all the latest features introduced in iPadOS 17. However, it does ditch tap support and pressure sensitivity to hit the lower price point. But design remains the same: a matte finish with a flat side housing magnets for seamless storage on the side of your iPad.

The new third-gen Apple Pencil is the newest and cheapest offering in Apple‘s line-up. While it doesn’t pack as many of the features we were hoping for from patents for a future pencil, it’s a great offering. Apple’s latest Apple Pencil (USB-C) retails for $79/£79, with education pricing available. You’ll be able to grab the Pencil from early November, although exact availability is yet to be confirmed.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home