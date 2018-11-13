Huawei Mate 20 vs Apple iPhone XS: Which is best?

The iPhone XS is visually indistinguishable from the iPhone X (unless you have the new gold model), which means it's still a pristine and stunningly minimalist chunk of tech. It's the most refined iPhone to date, with all screen on the front, all glass on the back, and glossy stainless steel for the frame to sell the premium allure.

Huawei's Mate 20 had a similar starting point, but makes a few tweaks to the formula. As mentioned, the notch up front is much smaller as there's less advanced tech within. It also has a small bezel "chin" at the bottom, so it's not quite as edge-to-edge as the iPhone. And the more common aluminium is wrapped around the sides.

On the curved back, Huawei definitely offers more alluring options, from the dazzling gradient effect of the Twilight colour to the new "Hyper Optical Pattern" etched glass finishes, which give it more texture and might help with your grip.

Note that the standard Mate 20 doesn't have an IP rating for water and dust resistance, which isn't terribly reassuring. Meanwhile, the iPhone XS has an IP68 rating, which Apple says means it can survive 30 minutes spent in up to 2m of water.

Water resistance aside, they're both fine-looking phones - and we can see why you'd choose either one over the other.

Verdict: Draw