Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro

With a screen notch up front and dual cameras aligned vertically at the back, the Mi 8 Pro does have more than a whiff of iPhone XS about it - but Xaiomi has at least mixed things up on the design front with an eye-catching choice of colours.

You'll be able to pick one up with a colourful gradient effect, or show off the internal components with a translucent back panel like our review sample. No need for X-ray specs to appreciate the hard-working hardware with one of these in your pocket. The overly neat layout suggests those might not actually be the chips powering your phone, but either way it's a damn cool visual.

You can hunt for a fingerprint sensor but you won't find one - it's buried beneath the screen. The in-display sensor really is the star of the show, illuminating a tiny patch of light around your digit when unlocking the phone to authenticate your print. Xiaomi reckons this is second-gen, 'pressure-sensitive' tech that only starts scanning when a finger is placed on-screen, instead of wasting power by constantly searching.

It's not infallible, and can be confused if there's any moisture or grease on your finger, but so can a regular fingerprint sensor. Usually it's lightning-fast, and a sure sign that in-display sensors will replace physical ones very soon.

According to Xaiomi, the notch is supposed to make space for extra face scanning hardware, so you can unlock with your mug instead of your thumb - but that was absolutely not the case for our review sample. There's no option for it anywhere in the Settings screen.

On paper, the Mi 8 Pro lacks any kind of waterproofing, which is a black mark compared to flagships like the Galaxy S9 or iPhone XS. However, we don't know if Xiaomi has taken the same route as OnePlus, which does actually protect its phones from splashes but refuses to splash out R&D budget on certification fees for that all-important IP67 or IP68 logo. Frankly, I'm too much of a wuss to take my review sample and give it a dunking.

The glass and metal sandwich design is otherwise familiar, with rounded corners to sit comfortably in your hand. There's no curved glass, so Samsung's Galaxy S9 still has the more unique design, but the premium look and feel of the Mi 8 Pro is comfortably up there with other true flagship phones.