101 best gadgets 2024: the latest and greatest tech to upgrade every aspect of your life
All the gear you need to supercharge your year
Hello, and welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best gadgets 2024 has to offer. That’s right — we’ve painstakingly scoured the near-endless lands of the tech landscape to bring you a curated list of cutting-edge devices that are set to revolutionise your daily life. It sounds too good to be true, but rest assured that we’ve done our homework.
From groundbreaking gaming gear, to health-tracking wearables, smart home innovations, stunning audio-visual equipment, and plenty more, we’ve rounded up 101 of the most impressive gadgets across a wide range of categories and budgets.
Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, or simply looking to upgrade your current devices, our list of the best gadgets 2024 has something for everyone. We’ve taken care to include a massive range of gear, covering practically every aspect of your life and/or home.
With that in mind, it’s worth pointing out that some items have yet to be released at the time of writing, while others may blow a (larger than ideal) hole in your wallet. But don’t let that put you off — those picks are few and far between, as we’ve mostly focused on accessible tech that can truly add a dash of gadget wizardry to your daily routine.
Overall, there should be something below for absolutely everyone. If that all sounds tempting, then feel free to peruse our various guides below, to help you discover the must-have tech that’s shaping the future. And apologies in advance for causing anyone to blow their budget.
The best gadgets in 2024
We’ll be updating this page over the next few weeks with a different category each day, until all 101 gadgets are live. So without any further delay:
The best new photography tech for keen shutterbugs
From high-flying drones and 6K video cameras, to iPhone lens kits, and much, much more.
