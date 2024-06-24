Hello, and welcome to our comprehensive guide to the best gadgets 2024 has to offer. That’s right — we’ve painstakingly scoured the near-endless lands of the tech landscape to bring you a curated list of cutting-edge devices that are set to revolutionise your daily life. It sounds too good to be true, but rest assured that we’ve done our homework.

From groundbreaking gaming gear, to health-tracking wearables, smart home innovations, stunning audio-visual equipment, and plenty more, we’ve rounded up 101 of the most impressive gadgets across a wide range of categories and budgets.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast, or simply looking to upgrade your current devices, our list of the best gadgets 2024 has something for everyone. We’ve taken care to include a massive range of gear, covering practically every aspect of your life and/or home.

With that in mind, it’s worth pointing out that some items have yet to be released at the time of writing, while others may blow a (larger than ideal) hole in your wallet. But don’t let that put you off — those picks are few and far between, as we’ve mostly focused on accessible tech that can truly add a dash of gadget wizardry to your daily routine.

Overall, there should be something below for absolutely everyone. If that all sounds tempting, then feel free to peruse our various guides below, to help you discover the must-have tech that’s shaping the future. And apologies in advance for causing anyone to blow their budget.

The best gadgets in 2024

We’ll be updating this page over the next few weeks with a different category each day, until all 101 gadgets are live. So without any further delay:

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.