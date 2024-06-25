Stuff’s pick of the best new laptops, tablets, and computers out this year

Fancy a gander at the best new laptops, tablets, and computers? You’re in the right place. We’ve trawled through countless pages to bring you the best portable gear, from cutting-edge gaming powerhouses to sleek, dual-screen marvels and ultra-portable tablets,

Whether you’re a power user, a creative professional, or simply in need of an upgrade, our curated selection of the best new laptops and devices is sure to tickle your fancy. Without any further ado, let’s dive in…

Asus Zenbook Duo OLED Do you want to be the source of many a curious look while you’re working in your local coffee shop? Would you like to blow the mind of even the most jaded flight attendant? Look no further than the Zenbook Duo OLED — a bonkers laptop that pushes the boundaries with its attention-demanding dual-screen design. Seemingly plucked from the future, its main USP consists of two 14in OLED displays, providing a crazy amount of screen real estate for on-the-go use. Under the hood you’ll find a cutting-edge Intel Core Ultra processor for desktop-level performance, and its mighty power is matched by a magnetically detachable keyboard that can be placed over the bottom screen for a more natural typing experience. Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 Hate the gaming aesthetic? Skip the Helios Neo 14. Otherwise, this is a compact powerhouse with a 14.5in 3K display that laughs in the face of demanding games, thanks to a mighty combo of Intel Core Ultra processors and Nvidia RTX 40 Series graphics.

Dell XPS 14

As its name suggests, the Dell XPS 14 strikes a balance between the XPS 13 and XPS 16. It’s 21% lighter than its larger sibling, but you’re still getting a Core Ultra brain, a choice of hi-res displays, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos. For an extra £250, you’re also getting an Nvidia RTX 4050 GPU.

TCL Nxtpaper 14 Pro

he Nxtpaper 14 Pro is a unique tablet that combines the benefits of an LCD with those of a matt screen. Filtering blue light while maintaining sharp images, strong colour and deep contrast, the anti-glare display makes it ideal for reading and browsing while you’re out in the sunshine.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Fold 16 Gen 1

Lenovo’s compact alternative to the Asus opposite provides a similar head-turning experience, with a foldable 16.3in OLED display being the star of the show here. It comes with a detachable keyboard for a comfortable typing feel in more traditional laptop mode.

Samsung Galaxy Book4 Ultra

With a zippy Intel Core Ultra processor, the power of Nvidia’s mighty RTX 40 Series graphics and a gorgeous 16in AMOLED touch display, the Book4 Ultra has plenty going for it. See also the much less frighteningly expensive Book4 Pro.

Boox Palma

Imagine an Android phone with an E Ink screen. Now take out the SIM. Congratulations, you’ve just designed the Boox Palma: an e-reader that provides the eye-friendly benefits of E Ink combined with the pocketable design of a phone. You can even download apps from the Play Store.

OnePlus Pad Go

This tidy tab offers a more affordable alternative to the OnePlus Pad. It features an 11in 90Hz display with 2408×1720 resolution, along with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and a microSD slot. Powered by an 8000mAh battery with 33W charging, it’s a well-rounded tablet on a budget.

Acer Chromebook Plus 514

You’ll know this already if you read our review of the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 last issue, but these Google-powered laptops don’t have to be basic in 2024. The 514 model has a spacious 14in Full HD display and impressive connectivity including Wi-Fi 6E support.

Boox Tab X

The Tab X is an E Ink tablet designed for keen notetakers. With its A4-sized monochrome display and bundled stylus, it excels at jotting down memos, marking up docs and sketching ideas. Don’t bother watching films on it, but its build quality and long-lasting battery make it a trusty asset for productivity.

