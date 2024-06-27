Stuff’s pick of the best new sports tech to help you smash your PB

The best sports tech can make all the difference between a great workout and a (literal) exercise in frustration. That’s why we’ve rounded up everything from sport-friendly headphones that stay put during your most vigorous routines, to trainers that adapt to your gait, and even smart goggles that track your performance in the pool

Whether you’re a weekend warrior or a seasoned athlete, these cutting-edge devices promise to enhance your training, boost your performance, and take your fitness journey to new heights. Jump in, and prepare to revolutionise how you exercise, compete, and push your limits.

Bose Ultra Open Earbuds Tempted by the freeing nature of open buds, but put off by the sub-par sound quality? There is an answer. Bose’s Ultra Open Earbuds are a genuine revelation, delivering a satisfying audio experience even though the buds are only resting outside your ears. Each bud consists of two main parts — the driver and the other gubbins — connected by a small C-shaped rubber strip; this hugs your ear, securing each one in place. It works really well, and is so comfortable you’ll soon forget you’re wearing them at all. And here’s a bonus: the drivers are directed towards your ears while reverse-phasing the frequencies travelling outwards, cancelling out leakage so you can bask in music without disturbing those around you. Form Smart Swim 2 These AR swimming goggles dish up real-time metrics mid-stroke, letting you check up on everything from your pace and stroke rate to distance and heart rate – and more, thanks to compatibility with both Apple and Garmin wearables. You can even get personalised training drills (but no shark warnings).

Tag Heuer x Malbon Golf

A must-have for those who dream of the green, this special edition of the Connected Calibre E4 pulls off a golfy design with confident ease. It has a sleek titanium case and a black ceramic bezel, while the striking green strap and exclusive watch faces add a playful touch.

Garmin Index BPM

Can a blood pressure monitor ever be desirable? This one gets as close as possible thanks to its sleek all-black design, which features a display and pump built into the cuff itself. It’s smart too, tracking your readings so you can spot trends and share data via the Garmin Connect app.

Suunto Sonic

Available in serious black or zany lime, these bone-conduction headphones are designed to let you enjoy your tunes while still being aware of any polar bears that might be chasing you on your run (also cars, people etc). With an IP55 rating and 10hr battery life, they’re an affordable alternative to the Boses above.

Bob And Brad C2 Pro

Anyone who’s searched YouTube for no-nonsense solutions to aches and pains will probably be familiar with Bob And Brad. The latest massage gun to bear their names brings something that most rivals lack: a business end that can be both heated and cooled.

Cornilleau Play-Style Origin Outdoor Table

Living room full of boring stuff like chairs? Take your table tennis out into the garden with this premium ping-pong plank: its weatherproof finish should give a smooth playing surface with no inconsistency in the bounce.

Nike Pegasus 41

This latest iteration of Nike’s iconic runner – alright, not really iconic, it’s only a shoe – blends modern innovation with a familiar feel. The new ReactX foam midsole promises a responsive ride with strong energy return, while the plush cushioning system will provide superior impact protection.

Primal Magnetic Mini Gym Timer

This rechargeable magnetic timer isn’t trying to convince you it’s more practical or portable than your phone. But if you’re looking to focus better and escape social media during your workouts, its vibrant LED display will keep you on track.

Asics Nimbus Mirai

You could bog yourself down in terms like ‘FlyteFoam midsole’ and ‘Gel-Nimbus technology’, but the real sell here is sustainability: these kicks are 80% recyclable. When you’re done with them, simply scan the QR code and arrange a free courier collection through Asics’ returns scheme.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.