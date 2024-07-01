Stuff’s pick of the best new wearables to don this year

Looking to kit yourself out with the very best new wearables? Luckily for you, we’ve rounded up everything from sleek smartwatches and discreet smart rings, to futuristic glasses and mixed reality headsets in our list below.

Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or simply looking to upgrade your personal gadget arsenal, scroll on down to peruse the most exciting wearables that promise to enhance our daily lives in countless ways.

OnePlus Watch 2 Nordic Blue Edition People tend not to talk about the original OnePlus Watch. At least, not kindly. But rather than giving up in shame and slinking into the smartwatch shadows, OnePlus defiantly released a sequel – which has met with critical acclaim thanks to much-improved functionality, a beautiful design, and seriously impressive battery life. Enter, then, the Nordic Blue Edition of the Watch 2, which elevates things further with a vibrant blue/white dial and a hybrid leather strap that combines the look of pure moo-moo with the durability of rubber. Sharing the same specs as its non-Nordic brother, it’s the perfect wrist upgrade for anyone in search of something a little different… for only £30 more than the standard model. Visor Resembling a swanky ’90s skiing shade, the Visor is a lightweight AR headset that overlays digital information onto the real world. With its hi-res display and spatial audio, it claims to enhance your productivity, entertainment and communication – from enjoying giant-screened films on your next flight to gazing at floating monitors in Starbucks.

Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro

This tracker has an impressive feature array considering its low price: an AMOLED screen, 150+ workout modes and a long-lasting battery are all appreciated, but it’s the inclusion of built-in GPS that makes it a cracking pick for runners looking to track their progress on the streets.

Asus VivoWatch 6

The VivoWatch 6 is the world’s first smartwatch that can detect blood pressure and give ECG readings from a fingertip. It provides plenty of stats for health fans (and nerdy hypochondriacs) to get lost in, all of it served up on a 1.39in AMOLED display, with GPS and up to a week of battery stamina to boot.

Wizpr Ring

Talking to your hands is an activity normally reserved for ventriloquists and Burning Man casualties, but slip the Wizpr Ring onto your finger and you’ll be able to take advantage of its built-in mic and AI powers all day. It’s basically a wearable smart assistant that does away with screens entirely.

Ray-Ban Meta Skyler

Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses have landed in a new Skyler frame, joining the existing Wayfarer and Headliner offerings. This model also includes Meta’s latest update, which brings features such as hands-free video streaming in WhatsApp. Just don’t be creepy, eh?

Polar Grit X2 Pro

A rugged watch designed for adventurers, the Grit X2 Pro wants you to take it to high altitudes, extreme temperatures and humid environments. All sounds a bit strenuous, but whatever floats your boat. It has a comprehensive suite of training metrics and advanced health monitoring.

Black Shark Ring

Black Shark hasn’t released a phone since 2022, but don’t write the brand off: it’s about to launch a smart ring with touch controls and 180-day battery life (including the charging case). Launching in China, this could pave the way for a future ring from its main backer, Xiaomi.

Garmin Forerunner 165

The Forerunner 165 is a top-tier running watch that, for a Garmin, is rather affordable. Its punchy AMOLED display provides easy mid-run tracking, while wrist-based running power and dynamics, training effect insights and a host of activity profiles cover the statty bases.

