The best new TV and Hi-Fi gear to treat your eyes and ears

Fancy giving your home entertainment setup a proper upgrade? Look no further. We’ve worked hard to serve up a cracking round-up of the best TV and Hi-Fi gear that’s set to take your viewing and listening experience to new heights.

From cutting-edge 4K tellies to top-notch amplifiers, streamers, and speakers, we’ve got the lot. Whether you’re after crystal-clear visuals or audio that’ll knock your socks off, our selection should see you in good stead for years to come.

Read more: The best amplifiers money can buy

FiiO R9 SQUIRREL_PLAYLIST_13042054 On the hunt for a headphone amp? How about a USB DAC for your PC? Or perhaps you’d like a wireless music streamer? Oh, would you also like to play local music files? If so, you’ll be delighted to hear the FiiO R9 does all of that – and a heck of a lot more. At its core, the R9 is a hi-res DAC and headphone amp, delivering sound that will delight the most discerning audiophile. Built like a tank, its metal finish is complemented by a subtle RGB strip and a 6in touchscreen for navigating its Android interface. Inside you’ll find some formidable audio power, including a robust amp and dual eight-channel DAC, capable of driving even the most demanding headphones. The results are a joy: crisp and balanced audio with remarkable detail and clarity. Bowers & Wilkins 702 S3 Signature The beautifully crafted 702 S3 Signature is a range-topping floorstanding loudspeaker designed for smaller spaces. With a carbon-dome tweeter, a 6in mids driver, three 6.5in bass drivers and electronic upgrades from the non-Signature model, it delivers top performance. Ah, go on, it’s only money.

Ifi Zen DAC 3

This chic number is a compact DAC and headphone amp designed to give everyone from casual listeners and audiophiles to gamers a quality boost. With twin outputs (4.4mm and balanced 1/4in) along with a USB-C input, it’s a handsome way to elevate your listening across all manner of devices.

Campfire Audio Fathom

Encased in classy black anodised aluminium shells with rainbow detailing, the premium build of these in-ears goes some way towards justifying their hardcore price. Each packing six custom-balanced armatures, they go all out for faithfulness to the source.

Sony Bravia 9

Finally, a Sony telly with a name that doesn’t send you cross-eyed trying to decipher it. The latest Bravia flagship marks Sony’s shift from OLED to Mini LED tech, and comes with promises of higher brightness, bolder colours and OLED-level blacks. Bad news if you live in a garden shed: it only comes in 75in and 85in sizes.

LG OLED Evo C4

This OLED set goes big on deep blacks and vivid colours, while gamers will appreciate its 120Hz refresh rate and four HDMI 2.1 ports (with support for variable refresh rates). Don’t like chunky TVs? This one is just half a centimetre thick at its skinniest point and 4.1cm at its thickest.

Ifi Go Bar Kensei

Yes, it’s another Ifi DAC – but this one’s a dongle type to enhance your on-the-go listening. Just 6.5cm long, it has the same dual headphone outputs as the Zen DAC 3 above and uses the power of K2HD processing to make all your digital music sound less, well, digital.

Denon Home 150 NV

You don’t have to be hunkered down in a foil-lined underground bunker to appreciate privacy (though it probably helps), which is presumably why Denon has released a non-smart version of its Home 150 speaker. Ditching the voice-control mics, it keeps the same drivers and multiroom audio capabilities via HEOS.

SoundMagic E80D

Wireless buds be damned — these affordable wired earphones pump out better sound quality compared to far pricier Bluetooth types, thanks to their built-in DAC that supports hi-res audio for lossless playback over USB-C. Plus you’ll never have to worry about them running out of battery.

Sony Bravia Theatre Quad

Sony’s latest wireless Dolby Atmos system is made up of four identical speakers that deliver surround sound. And you don’t even have to be meticulous about where you place them, as they use 360 Spatial Sound Mapping to create ‘phantom speakers’ around the room.