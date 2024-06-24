The best new photography tech for keen shutterbugs

Photography enthusiasts, rejoice! Not only can you choose from the best smartphone cameras for perfect shots, but we’ve also scoured the convoluted world of photography gadgets to bring you a comprehensive roundup of the best photography tech available today. From instant cameras that capture memories in a flash, to high-flying drones that offer breathtaking aerial perspectives, our guide covers the latest and greatest gadgets to elevate your photographic pursuits.

Whether you’re a seasoned pro or an eager amateur, we’ve got the lowdown on the most innovative cameras, accessories, and tools to help you snap that perfect shot. Read on to discover how the best photography tech can transform your creative vision into stunning reality.

Polaroid Go Generation 2

As the world’s smallest instant camera, Polaroid’s Go Generation 2 is a rather adorable alternative to the ubiquitous smartphone for capturing life’s precious moments. And while there’s a high chance that you’ll still struggle to slip it into your jeans pocket, there’s no denying the appeal that it holds over other, far bulkier instant cams — which is why it’s made our list of the best photography tech.

Following on from the original Go model, this second iteration brings plenty of improvements, including a wider aperture range of f9 to f42, a faster 1/300-second shutter speed, and a more precise light sensor for improved image quality. But it’s the playful elements that will appeal to the more creative photographer: there’s a built-in selfie mirror, along with compatibility with Go colour filters and a double exposure mode.

Groov-e Kidz Digital Instant Print Camera

Here’s a fun and affordable way for little ’uns to capture memories instantly while, crucially, leaving your expensive camera kit well alone. With its friendly interface, this colourful cam is ideal for parties, events or everyday larks, via simple point-and-shoot operation.

Rode Phone Cage

A gamechanger for iPhone video shooters, the Rode Phone Cage is a sturdy aluminium frame with a MagSafe mount that provides a secure grip and ample connectivity options. It will transform your Apple blower (or Android if you add a compatible case) into a professional video rig.

Blackmagic Pyxis 6K

The Pyxis 6K isn’t messing around. An aerospace-grade slab of cinematographical goodness, it has a massive 36x24mm full-frame 6K sensor with 13 stops of dynamic range, a choice of lens mounts, dual CFexpress media recorders, and a 4in HDR touchscreen. This is a scarily capable addition to any aspiring indie shooter’s arsenal.

Nikon Zf

Despite costing a couple of grand, Nikon’s latest full-frame mirrorless cam is a steal, with a 24MP sensor, five-axis stabilisation, dual SD slots and a 3.2in tilting touchscreen. Its 4K video has a slight crop, but it’s still an ideal pairing for the new compact Nikkor Z 24-50mm f4-6.3 lens.

Canon EOS R50 Content Creator Kit

Want to kickstart your career as a famous vlogger but don’t know where to start? Enter Canon’s all-in-one kit, featuring an EOS R50 camera, stereo mic, 18-45mm lens, tripod grip, remote control, memory card, and a whole host of other accessories to cover all bases.

DJI Avata 2

FPV drones are the closest thing to being an actual pigeon, and this one brings lots of upgrades on the original Avata. Lighter prop guards promise improved manoeuvrability in tight spaces, while the pass-through view of the new Goggles means you don’t need to take them off if you want to see around you. Flight time? Up to 23mins.

Ulanzi 52mm MagFilter Magnetic Filter Kit

This smartphone filter kit offers a smorgasbord of options to enhance your shots and videos. At its core lies an adaptor ring that attaches to your iPhone’s rear MagSafe point. Once that’s done, it’s as simple as flipping it up to align the filter with your lenses.

Atomos Ninja Phone

Transform your iPhone 15 Pro or Pro Max into a professional on-camera monitor – well, it does have a 1600-nit, 10-bit, 460ppi, HDR OLED, ProRes screen. Use this mounting system once and you’ll probably never want to look at your camera’s built-in display ever again.

Esat Dedezade Contributor About Esat has been a gadget fan ever since his tiny four-year-old brain was captivated by a sound-activated dancing sunflower. From there it was a natural progression to a Sega Mega Drive, a brief obsession with hedgehogs, and a love for all things tech. After 7 years as a writer and deputy editor for Stuff, Esat ventured out into the corporate world, spending three years as Editor of Microsoft's European News Centre. Now a freelance writer, his appetite for shiny gadgets has no bounds. Oh, and like all good human beings, he's very fond of cats.