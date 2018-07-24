Best cheap in-ear headphones 2018

The number one accessory for a phone or tablet is not a weird case that lets you watch Netflix with the screen on your belly. It’s a decent pair of headphones.

But if you've just spent hundreds on a phone, there’s a good chance you don’t want to fork out similar money for a pair of Bose or Beats cans just yet.

We’ve rounded-up the best of the budget buds around to get you a sweet upgrade to the pairs you'll find wedged in the darkest recesses of your phone’s cardboard box. We’ve classed ‘budget’ as under £50, but some of our favourites are much cheaper than that too.

Additional words by Andrew Williams