The 9 best smart home gadgets of 2017 (so far)

Boosting your home's tech skills sadly isn't quite as easy as sticking in some extra RAM or upgrading the firmware.

But thanks to 2017's best new smart home offerings, you don't need to knock down walls or embark on a rewiring disaster either.

Whether you're looking for a garden watchdog, some programmable buttons, or a fix for your home's infuriating internet blackspots, this year has produced the gadget goods - and we've still got another six months to go.

That's why we've taken a half-time stock check and come up with this - a rundown of our favourite gadget home improvements from 2017 so far...