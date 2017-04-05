The 30 most anticipated games of 2017

If you thought 2016 was a great year for gaming – and it was, truly – just wait 'til you see what 2017 has in store.

We've already had some brilliant releases, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and there's plenty more ahead. Switch owners are surely looking for the next batch of releases, and we'll see Microsoft's Project Scorpio later this year, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players have lots ahead too.

Wonder what all the fuss is about? Have a look below: we've collected the 30 games that we're most excited about for the rest of 2017, and since many other huge games will surely be announced during the year, we'll be updating this article frequently with the latest and greatest picks still on the horizon.