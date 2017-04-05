The 30 most anticipated games of 2017

If you thought 2016 was a great year for gaming – and it was, truly – just wait 'til you see what 2017 has in store.
We've already had some brilliant releases, including The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon: Zero Dawn, and there's plenty more ahead. Switch owners are surely looking for the next batch of releases, and we'll see Microsoft's Project Scorpio later this year, but PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC players have lots ahead too.
Wonder what all the fuss is about? Have a look below: we've collected the 30 games that we're most excited about for the rest of 2017, and since many other huge games will surely be announced during the year, we'll be updating this article frequently with the latest and greatest picks still on the horizon.
1) Red Dead Redemption 2
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One
Anything that Rockstar makes these days is cause for celebration, but especially a sequel to the utterly beloved Red Dead Redemption, which let us live out our Wild West dreams in a stunning open world filled with outlaws and opportunities alike.
We don't have a lot of hard details on Red Dead Redemption 2 right now, but John Marston is back and he appears to be packing a posse – plus the game looks gorgeous already. Rumours suggest it might be a prequel of some sorts, but whatever the case, we don't need convincing. Rockstar says it'll have an expanded multiplayer experience, as well.
Due: Autumn 2017
2) Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Platform: Switch
Switch owners are almost unanimously knee-deep in the brilliant The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, but what's next? What is Nintendo's surefire follow-up? Well, it's essentially a port of a three-year-old Wii U game, but thankfully, that game is Mario Kart 8.
Bringing one of the series' very best entries to Switch, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundles in all of the excellent Zelda and Animal Crossing-themed DLC, and makes an even more important move in overhauling the Battle mode. Now it's more like the classic entries, and the renewed focus on head-to-head combat should make it a perfect fit for on-the-go throwdowns on Switch.
Due: 28 April
3) Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Thankfully, the wait between games is much shorter than last time, as Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is coming out in 2017 across multiple platforms. It's the same crossover fighter that we all know and love, albeit with some notable changes to the gameplay.
Gone are the three-fighter teams from the past couple of entries, dropped down to two-on-two battles, plus assist attacks are gone. Also, the new Infinity Stones mechanic lets you choose a special type of boost to augment your skills. We don't know much of the roster as of this writing, but newcomers Captain Marvel and Mega Man X are confirmed so far.
Due: TBD 2017
4) Rime
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, Switch
Love The Legend of Zelda and The Last Guardian? We'll assume a "yes" on at least one of those, which is great, because upcoming indie darling Rime has been hyped as a spiritual comrade of those epic adventures.
As the trailer shows, Rime looks absolutely marvelous, with flashes of Journey amidst some Hayao Miyazaki and Team Ico influence, and the scale of this beautiful world seems immense as you solve environmental puzzles and deal with some ominous threats. Hopefully this quest proves to be as memorable and engaging as it is truly beautiful.
Due: 26 May (Switch: TBD)
5) Guardians of the Galaxy: The Telltale Series
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC, iOS, Android
Last time around, the game tie-in for the first Guardians of the Galaxy film was a half-decent Disney Infinity playset – but with Vol. 2 hitting cinemas in a matter of weeks, the narrative game masters at Telltale are going to try to work some of their episodic magic with Marvel's offbeat superhero saga.
Like The Walking Dead and other Telltale series, Guardians will span five interconnected episodes, with your decisions in each chunk determining the course of your adventure ahead. It doesn't look exactly like the film, but it's clearly striving for the same tone. The first episode is out this month, so we'll find out soon whether it hits the mark.
Due: 18 April
6) Super Mario Odyssey
Platform: Nintendo Switch
A brand new 3D Mario game pegged as a successor to the absolutely classic Super Mario 64? Yes, we'd surely buy a Switch for that, if Zelda hadn't already done the trick. We'll have to wait a little while for this one, unfortunately, but the early tease is equally amazing and perplexing.
A realistic human city? Bouncing fork creatures? Mario's hat is… alive? Clearly, Miyamoto hasn't lost his creative touch, and if Super Mario Odyssey ends up being a bit mad, well, so be it. Bring on the weird, Mario.
Due: Holiday 2017
7) God of War
Platform: PlayStation 4
Sony's sensational hack-and-slash franchise is getting a fresh start with the plainly-titled God of War, which swaps out Greek mythology for Norse and gives Kratos some interesting new things: a beard, a giant axe instead of dual blades… oh, and a son, too.
It's not a reboot since it still falls into chronology after God of War III, but this new game makes some big changes to the combat, adds RPG-like elements, and has more of a behind-the-back perspective rather than a zoomed-out third-person view. Can Kratos still be the ultimate badass while mentoring and protecting his son? We'll find out – hopefully before year's end.
Due: TBD 2017
8) Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
Platform: PlayStation 4
Another Uncharted game already? Didn't Uncharted 4 put Drake's story to bed? It did, true, but The Lost Legacy doesn't star that well-known explorer, nor does it star any dude at all. Instead, series favourite Chloe Frazer from Uncharted 2 takes the lead, and is flanked by Nadine Ross from Uncharted 4.
It's sure to strike a different tone, given the lack of Drake, but don't expect anything too different: The Lost Legacy was planned as an Uncharted 4 expansion before it was bulked up and turned into a standalone release. Still, we'll happily take another shot of Naughty Dog's vaunted cinematic storytelling before the further-off The Last of Us Part II comes around.
Due: TBD 2017
9) TumbleSeed
Platforms: Switch, PS4, PC
What's a "rolly roguelike?" Well, it's wildly adorable and undeniably charming, for starters, but TumbleSeed isn't likely to be a breeze. Roguelike games are almost always immensely challenging and highly unforgiving, but TumbleSeed tackles the genre in a very different way.
Rather than, say, battling through a dungeon, you'll guide a little seed up a procedurally generated mountain using both analog sticks to continually raise the roly-poly lead. Special abilities and quick reflexes should help you push farther and farther with each run, assuming you don't get too distracted by the beautiful artwork and super-catchy soundtrack. It looks like a perfect fit for the Switch in particular.
Due: Spring 2017
10) Days Gone
Platform: PlayStation 4
The Last of Us meets Sons of Anarchy meets World War Z? It's an imperfect comparison, but it'll do for Sony's Days Gone for now. Developed by Sony's Bend Studio (Syphon Filter), this PS4 exclusive finds its biker hero faced with roving packs of zombie attackers.
These zombies (or rather, "infected") are fast and they are surely plentiful: in demos and trailers, we've seen giant packs of them burst through doors as they scramble to attack hero Deacon St. John. Survival is the goal, of course, and you'll have lots of options as you tackle each frantic new scenario that emerges.
Due: TBD 2017