6 things you need to know about the Apple HomePod

Our homes might already be filled with the chatter of Amazon Echos and Google Homes, but guess who’s just knocked on the door? Yes, it’s fashionably late Apple with its much-rumoured smart speaker, the HomePod.

Packing a smarter Siri and some fancily-named musical talents, it’s looking to simultaneously suplex Sonos and arm-wrestle Amazon’s Echo family.

But what’s so special about the speaker that Apple is naturally claiming will “reinvent home music”? Here’s everything you need to know.