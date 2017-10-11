The Oculus Go is like a Gear VR you don't need a phone for

VR's great, but it's also pretty pricey and often a bit of a hassle to set up: console systems have loads of wires and cost a bomb, while the Gear VR and Google Daydream only work with specific (and expensive) phones. But not for much longer. The Oculus Go is Oculus' phone-free vision of the future: a US$200 headset with a "fast-switch LCD" screen and 2560 x 144 resolution. It's made of a lightweight fabric, comes with integrated spatial audio - so others can hear what you're hearing, if you want them to - and will be fully compatible with all Samsung Gear VR apps. There's even a controller, which again looks much the same as the Gear VR's. There's no firm release date yet, but Oculus says the Go will ship early next year.