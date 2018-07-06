The 10 best games of 2018 (so far)

If you love video games, then the rest of 2018 looks spectacular, with long-awaited games like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate leading the charge.

But truth be told, 2018 has already been pretty great for gaming. While Fortnite dominates much of the conversation these days, we've also had some awesome new experiences – including at least one game that we think will still be in the conversation for Game of the Year in six months' time.

What about right now, though? Well, if you're looking for the best of the best in 2018 (so far), these are the 10 games that have commanded our attention so far.