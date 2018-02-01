Red Dead Redemption 2: Everything we know so far

The Old West is about to get a fresh coat of paint.

Rolling off the success of 2013's Grand Theft Auto V, our pick for the company's best game ever, Rockstar Games has just revealed Red Dead Redemption 2. And if you didn't play the previous entry, well, it's our #2 favourite Rockstar game on a list full of incredible games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 looks to take the first game's GTA-gone-West approach to incredible new heights, with dazzling scenery, surely-stunning atmosphere, and an expanded multiplayer approach. Given how well GTA5 landed, our expectations are off the charts.

Just catching up now? Here's the latest – and check back regularly, as we'll be keeping this space updated as new details and leaks emerge.