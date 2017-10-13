The 20 most anticipated games of 2017

UPDATED: The gaming year's not done yet...
We're in the back stretch of 2017 now, and this year has arguably been one of the best we've ever seen for video games. But it's not over yet.

Brilliant games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon: Zero Dawn have kept us occupied, but many of the biggest and often best video games come out in the last months of the year. That's definitely true again this year, with games including Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Star Wars Battlefront II awaiting us in the coming weeks.

Working on your holiday wish list? Not sure what's headed your way before the year's end? These are the 20 games we're still excited about for the rest of 2017.

1) Super Mario Odyssey

Platform: Nintendo Switch

We thought Super Mario Odyssey looked weird before, but wow, the E3 trailer and our hands-on time showed that we didn't know the half of it. Nintendo has gone absolutely mad.

And that's a very good thing! Mario has always inhabited strange worlds, but the company's creative energy hits new heights in this Switch exclusive, as Mario's hat can now possess nearly anything around him. That means you'll be able to control a dinosaur, a flagpole, a tank, and many of the classic franchise foes from over the years. We called it "big and risky and creative" after we finished the demo – Odyssey seems like a total delight.

Due: 27 October

2) Assassin's Creed Origins

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

Ubisoft gave its premier franchise a year off, and Assassin's Creed has come back nicely refreshed with Origins. Set in Ancient Egypt, this open-world precursor tells the story of how the Assassins were founded, and does so while reinvigorating the familiar historical action.

We went hands-on recently and called it "the most promising Creed game in absolute yonks." Egypt feels very alive and full of fun possibilities, thanks in part to the new eagle scouting ability, while the Dark Souls-esque combat and glossy facelift are also intriguing. This seems like the refresh that Assassin's Creed truly needed.

Due: 27 October

3) Call of Duty: WWII

Platforms: PS4, XB1, PC

After several years of modern and futuristic battles, Call of Duty is finally going back to its roots. Call of Duty: WWII will take players back to World War II action, with a campaign that focuses on the European theater in 1944-45 but includes other big moments from throughout the war.

Besides the cinematic campaign, we'll see a return to boots-on-the-ground multiplayer – no more jetpacks, thanks to the era rollback. And even if the campaign aims for historical accuracy, the Nazi Zombies mode is back for some undead antics.

Due: 3 November

4) Star Wars Battlefront II

Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC

If there was one key complaint about EA's first Star Wars Battlefront, it was the lack of a true story-driven campaign – but Battlefront II has that covered. You'll fill the boots of Empire commander Iden Versio, who sees the second Death Star go boom in the sky and vows revenge.

You'll fight for that vengeance across 30 years of Star Wars action, along with some apparent deviations that let you control Kylo Ren or Luke Skywalker instead. And Battlefront II will again go big on multiplayer, with 40-player showdowns spanning all three film eras and a larger focus on space combat.

Due: 17 November

5) Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon

Platform: Nintendo 3DS/2DS

Are we upset that a brand new Pokémon adventure is only coming to the 3DS in late 2017? Yes, absolutely. But that probably won't stop us from whipping out the nearly-retired handheld to play Pokémon Ultra Sun and Pokémon Ultra Moon come Christmastime.

Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon piggyback off of last year's Sun and Moon, offering up a new storyline set in the same world along with fresh Pokémon and other play elements. It's insane that this isn't on the Switch, but we can't turn down some Pikachu-packed fun, wherever it is.

Due: 17 November

