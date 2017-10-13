The 20 most anticipated games of 2017

We're in the back stretch of 2017 now, and this year has arguably been one of the best we've ever seen for video games. But it's not over yet.

Brilliant games like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Horizon: Zero Dawn have kept us occupied, but many of the biggest and often best video games come out in the last months of the year. That's definitely true again this year, with games including Super Mario Odyssey, Assassin's Creed Origins, and Star Wars Battlefront II awaiting us in the coming weeks.

Working on your holiday wish list? Not sure what's headed your way before the year's end? These are the 20 games we're still excited about for the rest of 2017.