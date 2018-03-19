Imagine being kicked out of your home by your own dinner.

While the likelihood of a roast chicken springing to life and leading a mutiny against you is thankfully slim, Ni No Kuni's protagonist Evan – a descendant of cat royalty – is embarrassingly usurped as king of Ding Dong Dell by a band of rebel rats.

Most video game plots would then see you formulate a revenge plan, but in this JRPG adventure you’re instead tasked with building a new kingdom and achieving world peace. Don’t worry, though – this no boring tale of diplomacy.

With a fantastical world full of wacky characters, a revamped combat system and an abundance of new features, Revenant Kingdom is aiming to displace its wonderful predecessor as the new king of JRPGs. But is this a feat too great for young Evan and his motley crew?