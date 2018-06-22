Super Smash Bros. Ultimate sports the biggest roster of brawlers to ever appear in Nintendo’s fan-favorite fighting franchise.
In fact, the upcoming Switch entry features every character that's ever appeared in the series. The tally, counting new and returning fighters, totals a whopping 68.
While the packed stable of pugilists would be enough to earn the title its “Ultimate” status though, the game's offering fans much more than a legendary line-up of characters. Nintendo’s estimating Ultimate will see some 10,000 changes to the series tried-and-true template, from major inclusions to minor gameplay refinements.
Our recent hands-on session didn't let us take the entirety of those tweaks for a test drive, but we did let loose as a couple of new characters, allowing us to get a feel for the refined mechanics and polished controls.
A FIGHTER FOR EVERY FAN
Regardless of whatever else Ultimate brings to the ring, there's no denying the appeal of its massive roster of fighters. In addition to the expected mainstays, like Mario and Link, – both in multiple versions — Samus, Kirby and a couple of members of the Kong family, it's also bringing back all the quirky cult-favorites, like the Ice Climbers, R.O.B., and Ness.
All previous DLC characters are also on board, so Bayonetta fans, for example, can look forward to kicking butt as the hair-whipping heroine. Ultimate’s also introducing “Echo” fighters, which are essentially new characters that share similar move-sets with another brawler. So while Daisy will sport her signature personality and cosmetic style, she'll play similarly to fellow princess Peach.
Of course, the game's also inviting some brand new brawlers to the battle. Both male and female Inklings from Splatoon, as well as iconic Metroid menace Ridley, round out the impressive roster.
BIG, BAD BRAWLER
Speaking of Samus' scary, scaly foe, we got some time behind the boss baddie's tail, claws, fangs and wings and, well, we may have found our new favorite Super Smash Bros. fighter.
Ridley is big – possibly the game's largest character – and powerful, but he still feels surprisingly light on his feet. Part of this unexpected agility is due to his wings, which you can flap to quickly get out of harm's way. This defensive maneuver can quickly turn offensive, as Ridley can swiftly slam down on opponents from above.
He can also shoot a flurry of fireballs from his maw – or charge a single, more powerful projectile – as well as do some serious damage with his whipping tail. Chaining and combining all his various moves and attacks feels super-satisfying, especially when you follow a series of enemy-pummeling blows with a special that sees him forcefully drag a foe across the stage before tossing them off screen.
We didn't get to unleash his cinematic finisher during our demo, but based on his reveal trailer, it seems it won't disappoint; upon taking to the galaxy above, the angry alien shoots a powerful stream of fire that pins his target against Samus' ship. We can't wait to try that.
FAN-SERVICING STAGES
Much like Ultimate’s definitive cast of characters, the game's including enough stages – over 60 of them – to satisfy fans of all stripes. Seemingly every Nintendo world and universe, from the Mushroom Kingdom and Donkey Kong's stomping grounds to Metroid's Brintstar and Yoshi's island, are accounted for.
A new pair of stages, based on Splatoon and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, also welcome players to join the fight. The former, dubbed Moray Towers, showcases the series' iconic evening skyline – complete with bright lights and, obviously, vibrant paint – while the latter unfolds on Breath of the Wild's Great Plateau Tower.
We had the opportunity to unleash our feet, fists and finishers on the picturesque Hyrulian tower, but couldn't help but be distracted by the familiar, breathtaking sights in the background. From atop the cloud-parting structure, players can see the world's massive, lava-oozing volcano, as well as the royal castle under Calamity Gannon's suffocating spell.
For those who'd rather obliterate than ogle, the tower's canopy can be destroyed and brought tumbling down on the match's participants. Other cool touches include a Sheika terminal, which can be used to reconstruct the damage, and an appearance from the game's Old Man, who para-glides in to watch the fisticuffs unfold.
EVERYTHING... AND THE KITCHEN SINK
Our brief hands-on demo barely put a dent in all the new content, features, and refinements coming to the Super Smash Bros. Switch debut. On top of all the characters and stages, the game will introduce some new costumes for returning fighters, such as the mustachioed plumber's wedding attire from Super Mario Odyssey, and Link's Champion tunic from The Breath of the Wild.
Brand new Assist Trophies – those coveted items that let you temporarily tag-in an ally – include the Squid Sisters from Splatoon, Bomberman and even the Burrowing Snagret baddie from the Pikmin franchise. New game-changing items, like the opponent-immobilizing Black Hole and life-giving Healing Field, also promise to turn the tables when you're close to being counted out.
Toss in numerous tweaks to the core mechanics, like being able to deal damage while on a ladder or dodge in different directions in mid-air, and we can begin to see how our familiar strategies will be complemented by some fresh tactical layers.
SUPER SMASH BROS. ULTIMATE INITIAL VERDICT
The Switch won't be getting a standalone Super Mario Bros. or Legend of Zelda entry this year, but characters and stages from both franchises – and over three dozen more – will come together in what's shaping up to be the biggest, best, most ambitious Super Smash Bros. game to date.
Based on our time behind the JoyCons, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a love letter to fans that should make them feel both right at home and charting some unfamiliar territory.
We look forward to reacquainting ourselves with its more familiar elements – and mastering the fresh ones – when it hits like an opponent-crushing hammer on 7 December.