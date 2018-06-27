The 25 best Nintendo Switch games

Before the Nintendo Switch came out, we all wondered whether there would be enough to play on it in the early months. Then we played Zelda and stopped caring what else was coming.
But there's more than just the astonishing Breath of the Wild to enjoy on Nintendo's home-or-handheld device, and thanks to a mix of ports and sterling new games, the Switch has a rather fantastic lineup after just over a year of release.
So whether you've just grabbed the Switch and need a few pointers, or are you just looking for something new to play after conquering Zelda, you'll find plenty of inspiration in our list of the 25 best games the Switch has to offer.
Mario Tennis Aces
Mario's skill with a racquet has long been known, but Mario Tennis Aces is the best edition of the long-running sports series to date. Aces again drops the Mushroom Kingdom's brightest swinging stars into colourful courts, but this version adds some welcome twists on the theme.
The new special shots add a strategic edge to the action, letting you launch a shot that is powerful enough to break your opponent's racquet – but can also be blocked, resulting in you wasting your precious energy meter. It's a risk-reward element that helps the matches feel livelier than ever.
Mario Tennis Aces even has a fun single-player campaign mode this time around, although the multiplayer matches (online or off) are the biggest draw. Shame that the online mode lacks crucial elements like tournaments and leaderboards as of this writing.
Fortnite
Fortnite is the biggest game in the world right now, and thanks to the new Switch edition, now you can battle and build right from the comfort of your bed… or toilet. Or anywhere, really.
The Switch version delivers the exact same Battle Royale experience as on other platforms, dropping you into a cartoonish fight for survival. It's you against up to 99 players in a free-for-all skirmish in which both firearms and rapid-fire structure building can help you outlast the pack.
It takes a slight frame rate hit compared to other consoles, but Fortnite amazingly still looks about the same otherwise. If you haven't tried this free-to-play sensation, it'll cost you nothing to snap it up from the eShop and give it a shot today. Just don't try to use a PlayStation-linked account.
Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze
Donkey Kong is a legend in the same way that most people regard Stan Lee and Paul McCartney. There’s no doubting he changed popular culture in a massive way, but that doesn’t mean you’re all that bothered about his new stuff. With the arrival of Tropical Freeze on Switch from its original home of the ill-fated Wii U, you should make an exception.
Rather than reinvent the platforming formula a la Super Mario Odyssey, this outing from Nintendo’s most famous simian polishes its frenetic 2D combination of jumping and climbing to a dazzling sheen.
What it lacks in originality is made up for in variety and charm, so that each of this game’s 60-odd levels bristle with an irresistible joi de vivre. So long as you’re OK with falling down potholes, being crushed by giant boulders and generally dying a whole lot. Tropical Freeze is not a game that you could describe as ‘easy’.