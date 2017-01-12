The 25 Xbox One games that every collection needs

Whether you have the original Xbox One or the upgraded Xbox One S, one thing is for sure: you'll want to play the best of the best games around right now. Right?
Of course. And we're here to help with that endeavour, with our newly-updated list of the 25 best Xbox One games to play today. You'll find a broad selection of titles within, from big-budget shooters to mesmerising indie charmers – and everything in between.
And, while our list does tend towards newer releases, since we refresh the selection regularly and tend to replace older picks with comparable recent selections, you'll also find some older Xbox One favorites you might've missed the first time around.
Forza Horizon 3
Enjoyed zipping around the Franco-Italian countryside in Forza Horizon 2? Well, you'll find plenty to love in Horizon 3, most notably a brand new location: the diverse terrain of Australia, spanning mud, sand, streets, and fields alike.
Everything looks spectacular, and even more so with HDR support on the Xbox One S – but, while the basic approach is delivering more of the same for the series, the sheer quantity of events and objectives is massive, and it's an absolute blast throughout. Really dazzling stuff.
Overwatch
Overwatch is the current breakout, must-play multiplayer smash - and Blizzard's shooter shows no signs of slowing down.
With continual tweaks, gradual new hero additions and big eSports plans on the horizon, now's the time to climb aboard.
Even with a colourful and cartoonish look, Overwatch delivers some of the most satisfyingly intense combat available today, with the team-based battles finding the sweet spot between frantic blasting and smart, strategic team play.
Quantum Break
Remedy made Max Payne and then Alan Wake, so it's fair to say the Finnish studio knows something about creating one-of-a-kind action experiences. That's very much the case again with Quantum Break, a game built around the lead's ability to manipulate time.
While the quest is pretty linear, Jack's powerful abilities feel fantastic in use, and it's a superb-looking affair – plus, the live-action TV episodes intermingled within the campaign give it a totally unique feel and flow.
Gears of War 4
Halo 5: Guardians might not have been the most rousing Xbox One return for one of Microsoft's flagship shooter series, but that's not a problem with Gears of War 4. It's the same old song and dance, for the most part, albeit with an incredible level of polish and pure, dumb fun.
Gears 4 picks up 25 years after the last numbered entry, as new hero JD Fenix continues where dad Marcus left off, wielding the chainsaw-bladed Lancer for the future of mankind.
Frantic stop-and-pop shooting paired with dazzling graphics help this old favourite feel fresh again.
Rocket League
Given all the shooters and action games on this list, it's nice sometimes to just have some silly fun. For that, we constantly turn to Rocket League.
It's just like FIFA, only, instead of human players, each team is made up of jet-powered cars that flip, fly and somersault the ball into a goal. On second thoughts, perhaps 'just like' is pushing it.
You'll zip around the stadium with your teammates, bumping the ball, performing headers and working together to score epic goals and launch incredible saves. The result feels inspired and deeply competitive - and it even has basketball and hockey modes, too. Utterly delightful.
