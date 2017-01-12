The 25 Xbox One games that every collection needs

Whether you have the original Xbox One or the upgraded Xbox One S, one thing is for sure: you'll want to play the best of the best games around right now. Right?

Of course. And we're here to help with that endeavour, with our newly-updated list of the 25 best Xbox One games to play today. You'll find a broad selection of titles within, from big-budget shooters to mesmerising indie charmers – and everything in between.

And, while our list does tend towards newer releases, since we refresh the selection regularly and tend to replace older picks with comparable recent selections, you'll also find some older Xbox One favorites you might've missed the first time around.