Playseat Formula Intelligence F1 Edition is the perfect sim-racing cockpit for wannabe Lewis Hamiltons

Playseat reckons its new Formula Intelligence F1 Edition (£2149/€2499/$2499) sim-racing chassis “replicates the authentic sensations of being in a Formula 1 racing cockpit”, but it doesn’t specify exactly what those are.

Considering it’s very possible to drive an F1 car into a wall at 200mph and authentically feel all the unpleasant sensations that go with it that’s not necessarily very appealing, but perhaps it’s more about the driving position, which has been endorsed by Max Verstappen himself, or the tubular carbon steel frame, which you can clamp a powerful direct drive steering wheel to without the whole thing disintegrating when you misjudge a corner and spin off into the gravel. There’s also a flex-free pedal plate so you can be confident enough in your acceleration and braking to avoid such unscheduled detours in the first place.

There are also various adjustments you can make to ensure drivers of various statures fit as snugly as possible inside the Playseat Formula Intelligence F1 Edition, although you’ll need to add the steering wheel and pedals yourself.

The full F1 branding might be a bit much for the average living room, but if you’re willing to spend the equivalent of a second-hand Citroen DS3 on a racing seat for your PS5, Xbox or gaming PC, chances are you’ve already converted the spare room to a dedicated sim shrine anyway.

Tom Wiggins Contributor About Stuff's second Tom has been writing for the magazine and website since 2006, when smartphones were only for massive nerds and you could say “Alexa” out loud without a robot answering. Over the years he’s written about everything from MP3s to NFTs, played FIFA with Trent Alexander-Arnold, and amassed a really quite impressive collection of USB sticks. Areas of expertise A bit of everything but definitely not cameras.