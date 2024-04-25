This Elago MagSafe MS W5 stand gives your charger an irresistible retro gaming twist

Apple’s official MagSafe charger is boring. Sure, the 15W wireless charging is basically indistinguishable from magic, but the puck itself is a £45 disc of pure, unfiltered meh. Fortunately, that’s easily rectified by housing it within the Elago MagSafe MS W5 Charging Stand ($26/£29).

This delightfully retro iPhone accessory fondles all the right nostalgia glands without alerting Nintendo’s lawyers. It’s not hard to spot the inspiration, though, even if it is a mishmash of the Game Boy Advance SP’s form factor and the original handheld’s famous green screen.

There’s a cable winder in the base, so once you’ve added the MagSafe charger (at this price it should come as no surprise that there isn’t one included) you can keep things nice and tidy, and the ‘screen’ is positioned at 30º, so it’s perfectly poised for making and taking FaceTime calls, or watching retro gaming videos on YouTube. Unfortunately the buttons don’t work, so you can’t pick it up and actually play any on Delta, and it doesn’t snap shut when you’re not using it.

Enable Standby mode on your iPhone and it also just makes the perfect desk or bedside charger for any millennial with a penchant for old-school games, which describes pretty much the entire Stuff team.

The Elago MagSafe MS W5 Charging Stand is usually available from Amazon, although it’s out of stock at the time of writing, but US buyers can still pick one up from Elago’s website.

