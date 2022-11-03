Stuff

10 best laptops 2022 reviewed and rated: top portables to buy today

Looking for a new laptop? From gaming machines to productivity powerhouses, these are the best notebooks you can buy right now.

It’s hard to keep up with the latest laptops, and even harder to work out which is right for you.

Well it just so happens, we’ve tested a bunch of the best from a range of prices to find out precisely if it’s any good.

Our pick of the best laptops to buy today

Reviews

LG Gram 16 (2021)

The LG Gram 16 is incredibly light, with a big screen, good keyboard, and sensational battery life, so it’s a top-notch laptop for everyday use – but it’s easy to find more CPU power and better screens if you need to tackle tougher tasks.
Rating 5 of 5
Price: £1449.00

Features:

  • Incredible, lightweight design
  • Big, bold 16:10 display
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Decent features and ergonomics
LG Gram 16 (2021) review
Reviews

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2

A lovable budget touchscreen laptop that is extremely portable, admirably powerful and good-looking. Just as you’d hope, it brings the essentials of the Surface Laptop experience to the budget buyer crowd.
Rating 4 of 5
Price: £529

Features:

  • Confident design
  • Top-spec model performs well
  • Pricey once you’ve ticked a few options boxes
  • All-day use with Battery Saver enabled
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 review: portable first
Reviews

Razer Blade 14

It’s undeniably expensive, but with impressive power in a good-looking, robust and compact package, the Razer Blade 14 is a great portable gaming laptop
Rating 4 of 5
Price: £1700

Features:

  • Sleek, slim and light design
  • Impressive all-round performance
  • Crisp, fast keyboard
  • Decent battery life and screen
Razer Blade 14 review
Reviews

Dell XPS 13 Plus

A swanky step-up for the XPS line-up, but one that’s perhaps a little more niche. It’s powerful, looks the part and has a choice of superb screens, but most will be served just as well by the vanilla XPS 13 – which is considerably cheaper.
Rating 4 of 5
Price: £1949

Features:

  • Gorgeous, almost sci-fi looks
  • No shortage of performance
  • Stunning display
  • High-end CPU gets hot and is a battery drain
Dell XPS 13 Plus review: delightfully different
Reviews

MSI Raider GE77

The laptop equivalent of a muscle car brings more performance than any rival inside a robust and well-appointed chassis. It’s expensive, but immensely powerful.
Rating 4 of 5
Price: £3999

Features:

  • Incredible speed, both on the desktop and in games
  • High quality screen
  • Great build and satisfying keyboard
  • Extremely expensive
MSI Raider GE77 review: awesome, ambitious

