10 best laptops 2022 reviewed and rated: top portables to buy today
Looking for a new laptop? From gaming machines to productivity powerhouses, these are the best notebooks you can buy right now.
It’s hard to keep up with the latest laptops, and even harder to work out which is right for you.
Well it just so happens, we’ve tested a bunch of the best from a range of prices to find out precisely if it’s any good.
Our pick of the best laptops to buy today
Apple MacBook Air 13in with M2 (2022) review: a new yardstick
Air we go: Apple’s sleekest laptop finally gets a full redesign
Features:
- Powerful M2 chip
- But only supports one external display
- Wonderful screen
- Improved speakers
- A very smart redesign
- Quite pricey though
Apple MacBook Pro 14in with M1 Pro (2021) review
There are more ports and a function key row, but new joins old with Apple’s latest silicon, an improved display and meatier speakers
Features:
- Excellent performance
- Quiet and cool
- Superb display
- Improved connectivity
Asus Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED review: perfect for productivity
What’s better than one OLED laptop screen? Two of em, of course
LG Gram 16 (2021)
Features:
- Incredible, lightweight design
- Big, bold 16:10 display
- Fantastic battery life
- Decent features and ergonomics
Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2
Features:
- Confident design
- Top-spec model performs well
- Pricey once you’ve ticked a few options boxes
- All-day use with Battery Saver enabled
Razer Blade 14
Features:
- Sleek, slim and light design
- Impressive all-round performance
- Crisp, fast keyboard
- Decent battery life and screen
Huawei MateBook X Pro (2022)
Features:
- High-res, high-refresh rate screen
- Slim design and solid build
- Great keyboard and touchpad
- Battery life only average
Dell XPS 13 Plus
Features:
- Gorgeous, almost sci-fi looks
- No shortage of performance
- Stunning display
- High-end CPU gets hot and is a battery drain
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Features:
- Distinctive yet understated looks
- Day-long battery life
- Comfy keyboard
MSI Raider GE77
Features:
- Incredible speed, both on the desktop and in games
- High quality screen
- Great build and satisfying keyboard
- Extremely expensive