This Samsung laptop packs double AI thanks to Galaxy AI and Microsoft Copilot+

Samsung has been giving its smartphones the AI treatment lately, putting new features in the palms of users. Now, the tech giant is taking things to your lap. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is Samsung’s latest laptop, and it packs Galaxy AI smarts. It’s also powered by Microsoft’s Copilot+ program, which sees plenty of the best laptop get AI baked in. The machine is also powered by Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon X Elite processor to challenge Apple’s MacBook chips.

The Galaxy Book 4 Edge features Samsung’s own Galaxy AI and Microsoft’s Copilot smarts for double the fun. Galaxy AI learns from your usage patterns over time, boosting productivity and creating personal AI experiences. Link to Windows lets you experience Galaxy AI features on a larger screen, making it easier to work across devices. Plus, the Copilot+ PC adds extra Windows features, from searching for documents with Recall to running video calls with Live Translate.

When it comes to performance, the Galaxy Book 4 Edge is a beast. Powered by the Snapdragon X Elite processor with its 12-core Qualcomm Oryon CPU and Adreno GPU, this laptop can handle just about everything. There’s a dedicated Copilot key for you to activate AI capabilities with a single keystroke. Meanwhile, all-day battery life and super-fast charging ensure you stay productive on the go. With video playback time of up to 22 hours, you can binge-watch your favourite series without reaching for the charger.

Samsung’s Galaxy Book 4 Edge is also a creator’s dream. With Microsoft’s Paint Cocreator, you can turn sketches and text into fine art. The anti-reflective AMOLED display ensures that your visuals are stunning, whether you’re indoors or out. The touchscreen and adaptive 120Hz refresh rate provide a seamless and immersive experience. Auto Super Resolution upscales game graphics in real-time, ensuring you never compromise on visual quality.

Security is top-notch with Samsung Knox and Microsoft’s Secured-core PC integration. This multi-layer security platform safeguards your data with secure hardware, real-time threat detection, and collaborative protection. On-device AI keeps your data local, enhancing privacy while maintaining functionality. Device Privacy Settings give you control over your device and AI safeguards, ensuring you can trust your PC with sensitive information.

The Galaxy Book4 Edge is available to pre-order directly from Samsung and third-party retailers. The 14-inch model starts at $1349/£1399, while the 16-inch models start at $1449/£1499.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home