Xiaomi and Leica set to launch a new smartphone together in July

Partnerships aren’t uncommon in tech these days. Remember Leica’s collaboration with Vans, or Google’s with the Samsung Galaxy Watch? Well, Leica‘s back at it again, this time partnering with Xiaomi to launch a co-branded smartphone.

Officially marking the end of Leica and Huawei‘s partnership, the camera company’s new deal with Xiaomi will see the duo’s first smartphone launch this July. Xiaomi’s CEO explained he expects “This cooperation will provide a strong boost to Xiaomi’s imaging strategy”.

What can we expect from Xiaomi and Leica’s double-up?

Details about the upcoming smartphone are being kept pretty tight-lipped. We expect the device to be Xiaomi’s most premium variant of its flagship range – think the Pro or Ultra. While it’s bad news for budget fans, it does give customers another reason to splurge for the better device.

Of course, the biggest feature on the shiny new smartphone will be the camera. With hardware provided by Leica, we know the snapper will take some good shots thanks to the company’s track record. Expect not only a high megapixel count, but more importantly, precision-level image processing. On Huawei smartphones in the previous partnership, Leica brought colour filters to deliver its signature style, so expect some of these, too.

Xiaomi and @leica_camera have officially reached a global strategic partnership in mobile imaging.



Combining the legendary image and innovative technology, let's look forward to a new era of mobile photography in July! pic.twitter.com/GyFut9ZTlg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2022

Unfortunately for eager fans, July is the only hint of a release date we’ve got for now. Xiaomi has previously held events mid to late July (around the early 20s), so we’d pencil in our calendars for then.

The techie duo will likely release more details nearer the time, and expect a launch event. If you’re paying attention to Xiaomi’s line-up, expect the new smartphone to be pegged as the first in the Xiaomi 13 series. Keep an eye out in July, as this new device should offer a camera for all other smartphones to envy.