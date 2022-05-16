Xiaomi’s upcoming Mix Fold 2 will (apparently) be the lightest and slimmest folding phone to date

Folding phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 are a clever way to embiggen your phone screen. But beyond their high sticker price, one of their main disadvantages is their bulk. We could soon see that change though, with the release of the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2.

According to serial leaker Ice Universe, the upcoming handset will be the thinnest and lightest folding phone to date, with a significantly improved (read: less tall and skinny), outer screen to boot. While no body dimensions were provided to support these claims, we’re cautiously optimistic that Xiaomi’s engineers have cut the fat and trimmed things down to make a noticeable difference compared to the original Mix Fold (picture above).

Xiaomi MIX Fold2 will be the thinnest and lightest of the inner folding mobile phones (by the time of release), and the outer screen has been significantly improved, not a "remote control style proportion" — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 14, 2022

Elsewhere, the internal display is slated to measure in at a generous 8-inches when unfolded, with the external display offering 6.5-inches of pixel-peeping real estate. Both displays are also expected to offer faster refresh rates than the 60Hz served up by the original handset.

Other rumours point to updated internals in the form of Qualcomm’s beastly Snapdragon 8 Gen1+ processor, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see up to 16GB RAM/512GB storage options, along with a battery capacity of at least 4500mAh.

That’s all the latest we have on the Xiaomi Mix Fold 2 for now, but we’ll keep our ears to the ground and update you with more info as soon as we have it.

Read more: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 review