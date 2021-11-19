Leica’s D-Lux 7 Vans collaboration is a premium point-and-shoot with checkerboard skate style

From high-flying heelflips to mid-grind moments, photographers have long sought to capture skating action. Trouble is, standard cameras just aren’t that gnarly. Want to shoot with something that’s more Tony Hawk than Tony Duran? You could wrap your snapper in board tape for a grippy cam that’s right at home in the halfpipe. Or you could sling this Leica in your board bag.

Styled to match the skate scene’s favourite shoes, the restyled Leica D-Lux 7 proudly wears the checkerboard print synonymous with Vans sneakers. As if the Leica logo weren’t iconic enough, the D-Lux 7 is also topped by the exclusive Vault emblem – a skating symbol kept by the kicks company for use with its hottest high-end hook-ups.

And there’s a third party to this carving collab: Ray Barbee. Skater, music-maker and Leica lover, Barbee’s signature adorns the top plate of the D-Lux 7, while the bundled petrol blue dust bag features his Instagram-worthy words: “The joy is in capturing the journey.” On the flip side, you’ll find a more meaningful quote from Ernst Leitz II, giving the green light for Leica I production in 1924: “I herby decide: the risk shall be taken.” Which is also a handy motto when you’re about to attempt a 900.

Unmissable in black and white, the limited-edition snapper sadly can’t pull off any fresh tricks: it’s identical under the hood to the standard D-Lux 7, complete with the same 17MP Micro Four Thirds sensor, 3in touchscreen and 11fps burst shooting speed as the original.

A very premium point-and-shoot, the Leica D-Lux 7 Vans x Ray Barbee Edition should be compact and lightweight enough to tote around the skate park all day, while its 24-75mm equivalent zoom range gives you the versatility to shoot close-up ollies and faraway flips. Is the rad re-skin worth an extra £250 over the original (which already costs £1075)? Only if you think a matching kicks and camera combo will enhance your street cred with the sk8 crew.