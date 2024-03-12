The Samsung Galaxy Watch could see its biggest design change yet: going square again

There’s no shortage of top smartwatches to pick from, regardless of the smartphone you’ve got. But there’s no denying that things have got a bit same-y. Aside from the Apple Watch, all other offerings pack a familiar circular design – just like a regular watch. But it looks like Samsung might be about to usher in the biggest design change for the Galaxy Watch. It might be going square again.

In case you’re new around here, the first Galaxy Watch (called the Samsung Galaxy Gear back then) was square. That was the norm for smartwatches back in those days. Remember the Pebble watch? It was the first smartwatch, and it too was square. Neither offered touch screens, but were a look at what smartwatches could be. Things changed in 2015 when Apple unveiled the first Apple Watch. Samsung’s next smartwatch after that was released in 2018 – the first Galaxy Watch. It went for a circular design to be different, and more similar to a traditional watch.

Samsung stuck with that design up until now. But it looks like the tech giant is planning to shake things up with a future Galaxy Watch model, and make things square again. Per a report from SamMobile, details that there are plans for the brand to revert to the square design. Details a scarce, and it’s unclear if this will be with this year’s Galaxy Watch 7, or an upcoming model further in the future.

We’re not sure how this one’s going to pan out. Samsung is no stranger to switching things up. The Galaxy Watch 5 ditched the popular rotating bezel, and the Galaxy Watch 6 brought it back. While a circular design offers a more timeless look, the square design often allows for better software experiences. It’s worked with the Apple Watch, so consumers are familiar with the form factor. Whether or not Samsung will take a page out of its own history book remains to be seen.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home