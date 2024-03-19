The PS5 Slim drops below £400 for Prime members in this early Amazon Spring Sale deal
If you're a Prime member, you can score the PS5 Slim for a tasty £389 during the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale
Looking for a new games console? You’ll either fall into the Xbox or PlayStation camp. And if you’re a member of the latter, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to the PS5. Thanks to this early deal from Amazon, Sony’s console drops below £400 – which brings it to its lowest price.
- See all of the Amazon US Big Spring Sale deals here or all of the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day savings here
During the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day saving event (which lasts until 25 March), you can bag the PS5 Slim for £389. That’s an extra £20 off an already discounted price of £409 for Prime members. Not a Prime member? £409 is still a rather tasty £70/15% off this console from the regular ticket of £479. Or, get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial now to score the extra saving. At full price, Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year
The smaller PS5 design (known as the Slim) comes with 1TB storage for both the redesigned PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. This new Digital Edition model also provides the option to add an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive should you wish.
According to Sony, the new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. That’s quite some saving (like this deal). Inside, the new console is just as good, replacing the older one.