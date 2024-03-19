The PS5 Slim drops below £400 for Prime members in this early Amazon Spring Sale deal

Looking for a new games console? You’ll either fall into the Xbox or PlayStation camp. And if you’re a member of the latter, there’s never been a better time to upgrade to the PS5. Thanks to this early deal from Amazon, Sony’s console drops below £400 – which brings it to its lowest price.

During the Amazon UK Spring Deals Day saving event (which lasts until 25 March), you can bag the PS5 Slim for £389. That’s an extra £20 off an already discounted price of £409 for Prime members. Not a Prime member? £409 is still a rather tasty £70/15% off this console from the regular ticket of £479. Or, get a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial now to score the extra saving. At full price, Prime costs £8.99 per month or £95 per year

The smaller PS5 design (known as the Slim) comes with 1TB storage for both the redesigned PS5 and the PS5 Digital Edition. This new Digital Edition model also provides the option to add an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive should you wish.

According to Sony, the new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. That’s quite some saving (like this deal). Inside, the new console is just as good, replacing the older one.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home