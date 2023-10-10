PS5 Slim is here – it’s just not called PS5 Slim
Sony PlayStation has announced a new slimmer console in time for the holiday season – but it’s not called PS5 Slim. Instead Sony seems to be referring to it as the ‘new PS5’ as the new model will directly replace the old one.
The smaller PS5 design comes with 1TB storage for both the redesigned PS5 as well as the PS5 Digital Edition. And the new PS5 Digital Edition model also provides the option to add an attachable Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive should you wish.
If you buy the PS5 Digital Edition, you can add the Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Drive for PS5 later, as it will also be sold separately for $80/£100/120 Euros
According to Sony, the new PS5 has been reduced in volume by more than 30%, and weight by 18% and 24% compared to the previous models. That’s quite some saving.
There are now four separate cover panels, with the top portion in a glossy look, while the bottom remains in matte.
Sony says the new PS5 model will be available starting in the US this November. It will then roll out globally and replace the existing PS5 model as stock of the larger model is sold off.