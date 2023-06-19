Samsung expands Self-Repair Program to UK and Europe

While Samsung makes some of the best Android smartphones around, they can also cost top dollar to repair. Flagship devices come with a hefty price tag to fix any accidents. But what if you could repair your own device? Top smartphone makers are opening up self-repair programs to let you do exactly that. And after launching its Self-Repair Program in the US last year, Samsung is rolling the scheme out across Europe.

Customers in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden, and the UK can now access Samsung’s Self-Repair Program. The scheme allows customers to purchase genuine Samsung parts, repair kits, and tools, so they can repair their own devices. For the time being, the scheme allows repairs for the Galaxy S20, S21, and S22 smartphone series, as well as the Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360. Samsung will open the scheme up to more devices in the near future.

“Samsung is working to extend the lifecycle of our devices to encourage users to experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy device for as long as possible,” said Samsung’s TM Roh. The brand is partnering with ASWO and 2Service for the distribution of parts across Europe.

Repair kits start from around £25 for Galaxy smartphones. But, component prices can creep up to just under £270 for an S22 Ultra display. Self-repair for your device will likely come out cheaper than getting it officially repaired. Be warned that you’re taking your device into your own hands – if you mess things up, there’s nobody to help you out. Make sure you’re comfortable with the process before whipping out the screwdriver. You can view and order available parts from Samsung’s Self-Repair shop.