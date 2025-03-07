Got a Samsung Galaxy phone? It’s getting a massive free upgrade soon

Samsung’s next major free software update – One UI 7 – is on the way. And surprise, surprise, it’s all about AI. The latest update to Samsung’s Android skin is currently in beta testing, but the company has just expanded access to more devices on our best smartphones list. That means more Samsung Galaxy smartphone users can get an early taste before it releases to the public.

One UI 7 integrates Galaxy AI features more deeply into the system, with smarter writing assistance, upgraded call features, and a more streamlined design. The writing assistant can now help users summarise text, check grammar, and automatically format notes. Essentially, Samsung wants to make sure your phone can correct your emails before you even realise you’ve written something embarrassing.

Meanwhile, call transcription is also getting a major boost, supporting 20 languages. If you record calls, One UI 7 will automatically transcribe them.

Thankfully, Samsung isn’t just throwing AI at One UI 7 – it’s also giving the interface a visual overhaul. The update introduces Now Bar, a feature that highlights key activities (like music, interpreter, stopwatch, and recordings) directly on the lock screen. Think Apple’s Dynamic Island for iPhones, but on your lock screen and with instant access to important info.

A redesigned home screen and widgets offer more customisation, making it easier for users to tweak every detail to their liking. Even the camera UI is getting an overhaul, with a more intuitive layout for manual controls and a smoother zoom experience in Pro video mode.

When can you get it?

The One UI 7 beta program is now live for Galaxy S25, S24, S23, A55, Galaxy Z Fold 6, Z Flip 6, S23 series, and Tab S10 series users in select countries. These include the UK, US, India, Germany, Korea, and Poland. The final, polished release will begin rolling out in April, first on the latest Galaxy S series phones and later on other supported devices.

If you’re eager to try out the new AI features early, you can sign up for the One UI 7 beta via the Samsung Members app. Just be prepared for the usual beta quirks.