Samsung users in the UK are getting this free Apple-like feature from this week

Rather than checking a bunch of different news sites, I like to use Apple News to show me a feed of stories I’m interested in. I can check it from a bunch any of the best iPhones or other devices. Now, Samsung users can enjoy the same sort of thing.

Samsung News (the Korean brand’s Apple News rival) launched in the US and Canada back in 2023. But this week, it’s finally rolling out to UK users. It’ll let you read stories from major outlets such as Sky News, Daily Mail, The Standard, The Independent, Mirror, Business Insider, Reuters, Metro, and OK!, alongside other local news outlets.

The Samsung News app lets you access stories for free free. That means no paywalls, no “subscribe to continue reading” messages, or any of that nonsense. What makes it even more interesting is the personalised feed situation. Samsung lets you tweak your news feed like it’s a Spotify playlist. You can choose your categories and select up to three regions (for example: London, the Midlands, and Wales). Then, the app will chuck you headlines that actually interest you.

Of course, Samsung News is designed to slip seamlessly into the Galaxy ecosystem, whether you’re flicking through updates on your phone, or watching the TV. Behind the scenes, there’s also a team of actual editors – real humans, not algorithms on autopilot – curating the stories and making sure it’s all fairly balanced. So you’re not just getting echo chamber fluff or rage bait.

Samsung News officially starts rolling out to UK users this week as an update to the Samsung Free app. If you already have it, your icon will quietly morph into Samsung News. If you don’t, you can grab it from the Samsung Galaxy Store now.